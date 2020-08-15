SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Frankfort High School held a drive-thru graduation ceremony on July 18.
Students receiving awards and scholarships included:
• Valedictorian Kate Elizabeth Linthicum — Mineral County Board of Education Excellence in Education Student Achievement Award, PROMISE Scholarship; West Virginia University Valedictorian Scholarship, West Virginia University Scholarship of Distinction Level 2, West Virginia University Engineering Excellence Scholarship Level 2, FNB Bank Striving for Excellence Award, James Harrison Long Reunion History Award and Student Council Scholarship.
• Salutatorian Bryan Paul Gough — Mineral County Board of Education Excellence in Education Student Achievement Award, PROMISE Scholarship, Fort Ashby Alumni Scholarship and MIT Scholarship.
• Jenna Itani — Mineral County Board of Education Excellence in Education Student Achievement Award, PROMISE Scholarship, West Virginia University Scholarship of Distinction Level 3 and Student Council Scholarship.
• Matthew Lewis Watkins — Mineral County Board of Education Excellence in Education Student Achievement Award, PROMISE Scholarship, West Virginia University College of Media Dean’s Scholarship Level l, West Virginia University Scholarship of Distinction Level 2 and Mineral County Board of Education Scholarship.
• Brent Riley Catlett — PROMISE Scholarship and WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction.
• Kaitlyn Elizabeth Crist — PROMISE Scholarship, West Virginia University Scholarship of Distinction Level 3, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction and Student Council Scholarship.
• Makenna Jean Douthitt — Mineral County Board of Education Excellence in Education Student Achievement Award, PROMISE Scholarship, Pat Brakeall Scholarship, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction and Student Council Scholarship.
• Orion Marshall Helmick — Mineral County Board of Education Excellence in Education Student Achievement Award, PROMISE Scholarship, West Virginia University Engineering Excellence Scholarship Level l, West Virginia University Scholarship of Distinction Level l, West Virginia University Merit Scholarship and Fort Ashby Lions Club Scholarship.
• Christopher Austin Kenney — Mineral County Board of Education Excellence in Education Student Achievement Award, PROMISE Scholarship, West Virginia University Scholarship of Distinction Level l, Wesley Chapel United Methodist Women Scholarship and WVSSAC Scholarship.
• Jenna Lynn Ujcic — PROMISE Scholarship, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction and Miss Falcon Second Runner-Up Scholarship.
• Chaysie Lynn Barnes — PROMISE Scholarship, Marshall University Board of Governors Scholarship, We Are Marshall Endowed Scholarship and “Go Make Your Mark” Delaney Mickey Memorial Scholarship.
• Madison Raqueal Bearinger — WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction, Student Council Scholarship, Miss Falcon Scholarship, Chick fil-A Scholarship and “Go Make Your Mark Delaney Mickey Memorial Scholarship.
• Reagan Elaine Bennett — PROMISE Scholarship and WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction.
• David Joseph Blanco — PROMISE Scholarship and WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction.
• James Leroy Blank Jr. — PROMISE Scholarship and WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction.
• Hunter Ryan Carter — Student Council Scholarship
• Briar Isaiah Cessna — PROMISE Scholarship and WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction.
• Quaid Emery Corbin — PROMISE Scholarship and WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction.
• Abigail Elaine Craddock — Wesley Chapel United Methodist Women Scholarship, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction, Student Council Scholarship and Correctional Peace Officers Foundation Scholarship.
• Raelynn Mae Crowe — Wesley Chapel United Methodist Women Scholarship and Student Council Scholarship.
• Mason Shawn-Lee Davis — WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction.
• Dale Hunter Dawson — PROMISE Scholarship.
• Chase Ray Engle — PROMISE Scholarship and WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction.
• Olivia Ann Gill — Mineral County Board of Education Excellence in Education Student Achievement Award and WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction.
• Emily Elizabeth Golden — PROMISE Scholarship, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction, Student Council Scholarship and Short Gap Lions Club Scholarship.
• Riley Ray Haines — Mineral County Board of Education Excellence in Education Student Achievement Award, PROMISE Scholarship, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction and Wild Turkey Federation Scholarship.
• LaVada Renae Helminiak — Mineral County Board of Education Excellence in Education Student Achievement Award.
• Emily Brooke Horn — WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction.
• Kolton Reed Kelly — PROMISE Scholarship and WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction.
• Matthew Parker Kenney — PROMISE Scholarship, West Virginia University College of Business & Economics Dean’s Scholarship Level I, West Virginia University Scholarship of Distinction Level 2, Boxwell-Churchill Scholarship and WP Black Scholarship.
• Jack Michael Kile — PROMISE Scholarship and West Virginia University Scholarship of Distinction Level 4.
• Savannah Marie Kincaid — WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction.
• Isaiah Howard Knotts — WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction.
• Jansen Luke Knotts — Mineral County Board of Education Excellence in Education Student Achievement Award, PROMISE Scholarship, Wesley Chapel United Methodist Women Scholarship, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction, Student Council Scholarship and A.B. Miller Scholarship.
• Micah Joseph Lewis — PROMISE Scholarship.
• Curly Grace Long — PROMISE Scholarship, West Virginia University Scholarship of Distinction Level 3 and Wesley Chapel United Methodist Women Scholarship.
• Haley Alicia Malone — Wesley Chapel United Methodist Women Scholarship, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction and Evelyn Schraum Excellence in Music Scholarship.
• Nicholas Patrick Marley — PROMISE Scholarship, Wesley Chapel United Methodist Women Scholarship and WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction.
• Kylee Paige McGuire — PROMISE Scholarship, Wesley Chapel United Methodist Women Scholarship and WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction.
• Macie Kole Miller — PROMISE Scholarship, Wesley Chapel United Methodist Women Scholarship and WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction.
• Alexa Gabrielle Peer — Miss Falcon First Runner-Up Scholarship.
Ashley Elaine Phillips — Ray and Polly Umstot Memorial Scholarship and WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction.
• Haden Reese Plum — PROMISE Scholarship and WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction.
• Paige Madison Plummer — WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction.
• Chloe Jane Puffinburger — Mineral County Board of Education Excellence in Education Student Achievement Award, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction, Short Gap Volunteer Fire Department Scholarship, Student Council Scholarship and Mineral County Transportation Scholarship.
• Evan Daniel Pyles — West Virginia University Scholarship of Distinction Level 4 and Katie DeRosa Scholarship.
• Andrew Clay Rawlings — PROMISE Scholarship.
• Gareth Adam Ray — WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction.
• Raechel Morgan Sauter — PROMISE Scholarship, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction, Fort Ashby Lions Club Scholarship, ParMar Scholarship and Energy Express Eduation Award.
• Robert Peyton Shanholtz — PROMISE Scholarship, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction and Hot Stove Baseball Scholarship.
• Kenneth Clyde Sibley Jr. — PROMISE Scholarship, WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction and Short Gap Lions Club Scholarship.
• Hayden Matthew Stein — PROMISE Scholarship and WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction.
• Marissa Noel Taylor — PROMISE Scholarship and Melvin M. Heiskell-Mary K. Harmison Scholarship.
• Matthew Christopher Walters — Student Council Scholarship.
• Alyssa Dawn Wilson — WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital Scholarship and WVU Potomac State Scholarship of Distinction.
In addition, Amy Cowgill was chosen as the most influential teacher.
