FROSTBURG — The following students from the area have been named to the dean's list at Frostburg State University in recognition of outstanding academic achievement for the fall semester.
To be eligible, a student must undertake a minimum of 12 credit hours and earn a cumulative semester GPA of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
Hannah Ackerman, of Ridgeley, WV.
Samantha Adams, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Madeline Adwell, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Cynthia Alkire, of Frostburg, MD.
Kassidy Andris, of Frostburg, MD.
Averi Ansel, of Cumberland, MD.
Keyaria Arbogast, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Zachary Arnold, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Ava Ashby, of Oakland, MD.
Marisa Aurigemma, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kristen Baer, of Westernport, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Alyssa Bahner, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Leann Beachy, of Oakland, MD.
Garrett Beaulieu, of Grantsville, MD.
Emily Beck, of Frostburg, MD.
Lawren Beeman, of Lonaconing, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Samuel Beeman, of Lonaconing, MD.
Erica Bennett, of Cresaptown, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jackson Biser, of Rawlings, MD.
Sophia Bishoff, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jared Bittinger, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Rian Bittner, of Frostburg, MD.
Tyler Blankenship, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Delanie Blubaugh, of LaVale, MD.
Wesley Blubaugh, of Lonaconing, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Braden Bohn, of Mount Savage, MD.
Cecilia Bonar, of Frostburg, MD.
Alyssa Bonner, of LaVale, MD.
Carter Bowers, of Oakland, MD.
Brayden Bowman, of Frostburg, MD.
Wil Brauer, of LaVale, MD.
Michael Brault, of Oakland, MD.
Ronald Breitfeller, of Flintstone, MD.
Emily Brobst, of Frostburg, MD.
Adam Brode, of Rawlings, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Krysta Brown, of Frostburg, MD.
Quinton Browne, of Frostburg, MD.
Jason Bryant, of Cumberland, MD.
Tiana Buentello, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Katherine Buscemi, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Garrett Buser, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kirby Butler, of Lonaconing, MD.
Alexander Byers, of Cumberland, MD.
Cory Campbell, of LaVale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Taylor Carr, of Friendsville, MD.
Peyton Carr, of McHenry, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Taylor Carter, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Ashlee Casey, of Oakland, MD.
Colby Chapell, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Alec Chapman, of LaVale, MD.
Sarah Chapman, of Lonaconing, MD.
Joshua Clark, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Joshua Clem, of Cumberland, MD.
Chase Connor, of Lonaconing, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Tallen Conway, of Frostburg, MD.
Nickolas Cook, of Rawlings, MD.
Olivia Cooper, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Blayze Cox, of Grantsville, MD.
Sydney Crawford, of Frostburg, MD.
Madeline Cullen, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Alison Cutter, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brianna Cutter, of Cumberland, MD.
Ashley Cutter, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Cameron Davis, of Keyser, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Javin Dawson, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Richard Day, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
James Dean, of Grantsville, MD.
Giuseppe Dearcangelis, of Cumberland, MD.
Katye DeHaven, of Cumberland, MD.
Jayme Demoss, of Corriganville, MD.
Lydia Deneen, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Abby Derham, of Westernport, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kaitlyn Derham, of Westernport, MD.
Samantha Diehl, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Alex Dignan, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Hunter Downey, of Cumberland, MD.
Ashley Easton, of Cumberland, MD.
Sophia Edwards, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Skylar Ellsworth, of LaVale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Linzi Emerick, of Ellerslie, MD.
Jessica Farrell, of Frostburg, MD.
Sarah Fazenbaker, of Westernport, MD.
Emilee Fierro, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
John Flannery, of Frostburg, MD.
Thomas Flynn, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Joshua Foreman, of Cumberland, MD.
Matthew Foster, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Shyanne Foutz, of Barton, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Carmen Fox, of Frostburg, MD.
Gina Franciosi, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Caleb Friend, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Makayla Frost, of Frostburg, MD.
Alex Frye, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Randall Ganoe, of Frostburg, MD.
Alexis Gaumer, of Cumberland, MD.
Christopher Geiger, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Catherine Glocker, of Cumberland, MD.
Ivan Godoy, of Frostburg, MD.
Abigail Gordon, of Ridgeley, WV.
Aaron Graham, of Oakland, MD.
Shelby Gray, of Grantsville, MD.
Brandon Green, of Oakland, MD.
Michael Greene, of Swanton, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Alicen Greenwald-Steele, of Lonaconing, MD.
Savannah Grimm, of Cumberland, MD.
Jasmine Harper, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Trent Harris, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Hunter Harris, of Frostburg, MD.
Kendall Harrison, of Cumberlnd, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Madison Haynal, of Cumberland, MD.
Jennifer Heffner, of Westernport, MD.
Jackson Hendershot, of LaVale, MD.
Stephen Hess, of Cumberland, MD.
Ike Higson, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Elizabeth Hixson, of Frostburg, MD.
Ella Hoffman, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Claire Hoffman, of Frostburg, MD.
Laina Holler, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Michael Hollingsworth, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Mason Hordubay, of Oakland, MD.
Dawson Hormuth, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jared Hose, of Little Orleans, MD.
Brant Hughes, of Frostburg, MD.
Kimberly Hummel, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Quinn Iden, of Oakland, MD.
Keaira Illiano, of Keyser, WV.
Makenzi Jenkins, of Cumberland, MD.
Elizabeth Jenkins, of LaVale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Caden Jones, of Cumberland, MD.
Seth Jones, of Frostburg, MD.
Stephen Jones, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Anthony Joseph, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jenna Keller, of Ridgeley, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Sydney Kerns, of Lonaconing, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
William Kerns, of Lonaconing, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Draven Kidwell, of Barton, MD.
Samantha Kight, of Westernport, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Gavin Kinnie, of Frostburg, MD.
Sean Kline, of Frostburg, MD.
Robert Knotts, of Little Orleans, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Cali Kobasiar, of Frostburg, MD.
Kerri Kordyban, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Stephen Kraft, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Hannah Krumpach, of Lonaconing, MD.
Grace Lapid, of Frostburg, MD.
Benjamin Lauder, of Frostburg, MD.
Carson Lawrence, of LaVale, MD.
Matthew Lawson, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Abigail Lent, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Justus Leprevost, of Ellerslie, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Aaron Liang, of Cumberland, MD.
Gracie Lindner, of Frostburg, MD.
Kenneth Linn Sisk, of Mount Savage, MD.
Makenna Lowery, of Cumberland, MD.
Candace Lowery, of Rawlings, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kalyn Lutton, of Cumberland, MD.
Ivy Mackereth, of Oldtown, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Raye Maguire, of Paw Paw, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Joshua Marsh, of Westernport, MD.
Lydia Martz, of Cumberland, MD.
Odessa Matz, of Frostburg, MD.
Malakia May, of Oldtown, MD.
Alyvia Mazer, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brendon McCabe, of Cumberland, MD.
Taylor McCloskey, of LaVale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Olivia McCoy, of Flintstone, MD.
Hannah McCoy, of Flintstone, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kolby McCusker, of Little Orleans, MD.
Corey McKenzie, of Cresaptown, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Lillian McKenzie, of Cumberland, MD.
Clayton McKenzie, of Mount Savage, MD.
Brady McKinley, of Cumberland, MD.
Hayden McLaughlin, of Oakland, MD.
Alexander McNemar, of Rawlings, MD.
Paige Meadors, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Shawn Metheny, of Cumberland, MD.
Katlyn Middleton, of Ridgeley, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Blake Milburn, of LaVale, MD.
Hailey Miller, of Frostburg, MD.
Jacob Miller, of LaVale, MD.
Autumn Miller, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Andrew Moffett, of Cresaptown, MD.
Trent Montgomery, of Rawlings, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Bradie Moore, of Lonaconing, MD.
Kole Morgan, of Cumberland, MD.
Jacob Morgan, of Cumberland, MD.
Nicole Morral, of Cresaptown, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Charity Moser, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Lydia Mudge, of Cumberland, MD.
Dustin Muir, of Frostburg, MD.
Sean Mullaney, of Cumberland, MD.
Jessica Mullen, of Lonaconing, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Alyssa Mullery, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Meghan Murphy, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jacob Nazelrod, of Oakland, MD.
Hana Nazelrod, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Veronica Newlin, of Keyser, WV.
James Norville, of Cumberland, MD.
Whitney O'Haver, of Frostburg, MD.
Joseph Orr, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brooke Palmer, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Taylor Parker, of Frostburg, MD.
Jarrett Pennington, of Frostburg, MD.
Madison Phillips, of Cumberland, MD.
Laurel Plitnik, of Lonaconing, MD.
Brianna Powell, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Sadie Powell, of Frostburg, MD.
Emma Pyles, of Cresaptown, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Taylor Reams, of Oakland, MD.
Brian Records, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Daniel Records, of Cumberland, MD.
Caitlyn Reed, of Cumberland, MD.
Christopher Reed, of Cumberland, MD.
Kambria Rice, of Flintstone, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Vanessa Riggs, of Mount Savage, MD.
Camren Ritchey, of Frostburg, MD.
James Ritchie, of Lonaconing, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Karissa Robertson, of Barton, MD.
Sarah Robertson, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Cameron Robertson, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Vanessa Robosson, of Flintstone, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jordan Rohrbaugh, of Mountain Lake Park, MD.
Aaron Ross, of Friendsville, MD.
Madison Rounds, of Frostburg, MD.
Emma Rowley, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Madeline Santmyire, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Bryer Saville, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Anna Saweikis, of Rawlings, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Anthony Schena, of Lonaconing, MD.
Tucker Sensabaugh, of Cumberland, MD.
Sara Sheetz, of Cresaptown, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Nina Shirey, of Frostburg, MD.
Kiersten Shirey, of LaVale, MD.
Sophia Shively, of LaVale, MD.
Brice Simpson, of Cumberland, MD.
Bryson Sivic, of Frostburg, MD.
Lindsey Skidmore, of McHenry, MD.
Kyle Slayman, of Keyser, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Tayla Smith, of Cumberland, MD.
Grayson Smith, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Sydni Smith, of Frostburg, MD.
Kayla Smith, of Lonaconing, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Sarah Smith, of McHenry, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Paige Smith, of Oakland, MD.
Devin Smith, of Westernport, MD.
Kristen Smith, of Westernport, MD.
Michael Snyder, of Cumberland, MD.
Ava Snyder, of Frostburg, MD.
Christian Speir, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Tristan Stahlman, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Katherine Sterne, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Sidnee Stewart, of Cumberland, MD.
Gabriella Strait, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Zechariah Strand, of Frostburg, MD.
Nicholas Stumbaugh, of Cumberland, MD.
Sarah Summerfield, of Cumberland, MD.
Max Summerfield, of Rawlings, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Miranda Teats, of Flintstone, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Dawson Ternent, of Lonaconing, MD.
Dorian Terrell, of Cumberland, MD.
Makayla Thomas, of Barton, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brett Thomas, of Barton, MD.
Emily Thomas, of Lonaconing, MD.
Brittany Tressler, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Katelyn Turbin, of Flintstone, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Nathan Turner, of Ellerslie, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Ty Ultis, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Hailey Unger, of Cumberland, MD.
Tabatha Vassar, of Little Orleans, MD.
Haley Viola, of Cumberland, MD.
Ethan Von Hagel, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
David Wagus, of LaVale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Cierra Walch, of Frostburg, MD.
Kaeleigh Walker, of Midlothian, MD.
Destiny Warnick, of Westernport, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Matthew Watkins, of Keyser, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brady Weimer, of Frostburg, MD.
Megan Welsh, of Cumberland, MD.
Zoe Wenstrand, of Everett, PA.
Lisa Whetzel, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Madeline Wilburn, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Sydney Wilson, of Cumberland, MD.
Cierra Wilson, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Josh Wilson, of Westernport, MD.
Sondra Wine, of Frostburg, MD.
Audrey Winfield, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Isaac Winfield, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Hannah Winters, of Mount Savage, MD.
Mason Wolf, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Don Woodworth, of Burlington, WV.
Nathan Worgan, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Matthew Worgan, of Frostburg, MD.
Cody Yacenech, of Cumberland, MD.
Isaac Zais, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Antonia Zais, of LaVale, MD.
Shawn Zimmerman, of Grantsville, MD.
