FROSTBURG — The following students from the area have been named to the dean's list at Frostburg State University in recognition of outstanding academic achievement for the fall semester.
To be eligible, a student must undertake a minimum of 12 credit hours and earn a cumulative semester grade point average of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
Hannah Ackerman, of Ridgeley, WV.
Samantha Adams, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Denise Adams, of Frostburg, MD.
Seth Adams, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Ethan Adams, of Westernport, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Amy Alderton, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Briana Amoruso, of New Creek, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Megan Amtower, of Keyser, WV.
Hannah Ansell, of Frostburg, MD.
Keyaria Arbogast, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
McKenna Arigo, of Cumberland, MD.
Ashley Armbruster, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Zachary Arnold, of Frostburg, MD.
Falisha Arnold, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Ava Ashby, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Marisa Aurigemma, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Makyra Barger, of Frostburg, MD.
William Baxter, of LaVale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jordan Beachy, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Lacey Beasom, of Ridgeley, WV.
Garrett Beaulieu, of Grantsville, MD.
Haley Beck, of Cumberland, MD.
Lawren Beeman, of Lonaconing, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Eric Beitzel, of Accident, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Erica Bennett, of Cumberland, MD.
Jackson Biser, of Keyser, WV.
Daniel Bittinger, of Barton, MD.
Jared Bittinger, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Robert Bittinger, of Frostburg, MD.
Tyler Blankenship, of Cumberland, MD.
Delanie Blubaugh, of LaVale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Angelina Blume, of Cumberand, MD.
Sei Boayue, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Alyssa Bonner, of LaVale, MD.
Rebekah Book, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Emily Book, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Cody Boone, of Frostburg, MD.
Alexa Bradburn, of Cumberland, MD.
Michael Brault, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Bailey Brewer, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kristin Britner, of Oakland, MD.
Alexis Broadwater, of LaVale, MD.
Emily Brobst, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Caleb Brown, of Cumberland, MD.
Eleanor Browne, of Frostburg, MD.
Austin Burt, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
James Byers, of Cumberland, MD.
Trevor Byler, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Taylor Carter, of Frostburg, MD.
Alec Chapman, of LaVale, MD.
Philip Checkes, of Grantsville, MD.
Kanykei Chorchonova, of Grantsville, MD.
Jacqulynn Clark, of Cumberland, MD.
Joshua Clem, of Cumberland, MD.
Tatum Clevenger, of Accident, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Allison Clise, of Frostburg, MD.
Chase Connor, of Lonaconing, MD.
Noah Cook, of Lonaconing, MD.
Nickolas Cook, of Rawlings, MD.
Olivia Cooper, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Ryan Cosner, of Oakland, MD.
David Cotton, of Frostburg, MD.
Sydney Crawford, of Frostburg, MD.
Tyler Crosser, of Cumberland, MD.
Abigail Cutler, of LaVale, MD.
Brianna Cutter, of Cumberland, MD.
Lacey Day, of Cumberland, MD.
James Dean, of Grantsville, MD.
Noah DeMichele, of Westernport, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Lydia Deneen, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kaitlyn Derham, of Westernport, MD.
Alyssa DeVault, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Samantha Diehl, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Alexis Dolly, of Fort Ashby, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Samuel Dolly, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jenna Dressman, of Cumberland, MD.
Benjamin Duckworth, of Cumberland, MD.
Michael Duggan, of Swanton, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kayli Dunithan, of Friendsville, MD.
Ryan Dunn, of Cumberland, MD.
Jeremy Einsweiler, of Cumberland, MD.
Triston Eirich, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Skylar Ellsworth, of LaVale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Linzi Emerick, of Ellerslie, MD.
Clay Everett, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Adam Fadley, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Michael Falter, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jessica Farrell, of Frostburg, MD.
Sarah Fazenbaker, of Westernport, MD.
Chase Fearon, of Frostburg, MD.
Jacob Fields, of Keyser, WV.
Thomas Flynn, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Esther Foland, of Cumberland, MD.
Joshua Foreman, of Cumberland, MD.
Matthew Foster, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Shyanne Foutz, of Barton, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Carmen Fox, of Pinto, MD.
Shareece Frazier, of Cumberland, MD.
Kendra Friend, of Friendsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Randall Ganoe, of Frostburg, MD.
Thomas Geatz, of Frostburg, MD.
Lauryn Glotfelty, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Abigail Gordon, of Ridgeley, WV.
Dalton Graham, of Grantsville, MD.
Nathaniel Graves, of Cumberland, MD.
Natalie Gray, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Shelby Gray, of Grantsville, MD.
Jenna Green, of Frostburg, MD.
Madison Green, of Lonaconing, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kassandra Green, of McHenry, MD.
Michael Greene, of Swanton, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Alicen Greenwald-Steele, of Lonaconing, MD.
Jenna Griffith, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Savannah Grimm, of Cumberland, MD.
Eleeza Groer, of Ridgeley, WV.
Emma Growden, of Frostburg, MD.
Robert Halle, of Cumberland, MD.
Todd Harding, of Friendsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Hannah Hardinger, of LaVale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Dana Hardy, of Ridgeley, WV.
Jasmine Harper, of Cumberland, MD.
Kendall Harrison, of Cumberlnd, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Madison Haynal, of Cumberland, MD.
Steven Heavner, of Cumberland, MD.
Jacy Heeter, of Rawlings, MD.
Ethan Helmstetter, of Cumberland, MD.
Emma Helmstetter, of LaVale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jackson Hendershot, of LaVale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Justin Hershberger, of Kitzmiller, MD.
Bethany Hershberger, of Kitzmiller, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Julia Hershman, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Ike Higson, of Cumberland, MD.
Elizabeth Hixson, of Frostburg, MD.
Michael Hollingsworth, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Mason Hordubay, of Oakland, MD.
Dawson Hormuth, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
McKenna Houser, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Olivia Howard, of Flintstone, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Gabriel Howard, of Mount Savage, MD.
Taylor Howell, of Cumberland, MD.
Brant Hughes, of Frostburg, MD.
Kory Hunter, of Frostburg, MD.
Grace Imes, of Ellerslie, MD.
Makenzi Jenkins, of Cumberland, MD.
Hailey Jenkins, of Cumberland, MD.
Cherise Jenkins, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Elizabeth Jenkins, of LaVale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Stephen Jenkins, of LaVale, MD.
Breanne Johnson, of Frostburg, MD.
Trent Kegg, of Cumberland, MD.
Sydney Kerns, of Lonaconing, MD.
William Kerns, of Lonaconing, MD.
Draven Kidwell, of Barton, MD.
Samantha Kight, of Westernport, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Shyann King, of Cumberland, MD.
Sean Kline, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Cali Kobasiar, of Frostburg, MD.
Kerri Kordyban, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Syully Koroh, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jordan Krampf, of Cumberland, MD.
William Kunis, of Cumberland, MD.
Abria Lantz, of Ridgeley, WV.
Kelsey Lapp, of Grantsville, MD.
Dayna Lashley, of Mount Savage, MD.
Matthew Lawson, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Alexis Layton, of Cumberland, MD.
Justus Leprevost, of Ellerslie, MD.
Garrett Linn, of Cumberland, MD.
Kenneth Linn Sisk, of Mount Savage, MD.
Isaac Llewellyn, of Frostburg, MD.
Noah Loar, of Frostburg, MD.
Kaden Lohr, of LaVale, MD.
Scott Long, of Cumberland, MD.
Haley Lowdermilk, of Friendsville, MD.
Kalyn Lutton, of Cumberland, MD.
Ivy Mackereth, of Oldtown, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Haven Mackie, of Cumberland, MD.
Lydia Maffley, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Raye Maguire, of Paw Paw, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Natalie Manges, of Friendsville, MD.
Cassidy Mark, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Joshua Marsh, of Westernport, MD.
Jeffrey Martin, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Trent Martin, of Rawlings, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Lydia Martz, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Beth Maszor, of New Creek, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Matthew Maust, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Malakia May, of Oldtown, MD.
Hannah Mayne, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Alyvia Mazer, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brendon Mccabe, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brandon McCloskey, of LaVale, MD.
Hannah Mccoy, of Flintstone, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kolby McCusker, of Little Orleans, MD.
Kaden McElhenny, of Frostburg, MD.
Corey McKenzie, of Cresaptown, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Lillian McKenzie, of Cumberland, MD.
Hayden McLaughlin, of Oakland, MD.
Tyler McManus, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Alexander McNemar, of Rawlings, MD.
Paige Meadors, of Cumberland, MD.
Luke Mertz, of Kitzmiller, MD.
Shawn Metheny, of Cumberland, MD.
Rebecca Meyers, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Benjamin Michael, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Erin Michael, of LaVale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Samantha Michaels, of Accident, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Katlyn Middleton, of Ridgeley, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Blake Miller, of Corriganville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Hailey Miller, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Nicholas Miller, of LaVale, MD.
Jesse Miltenberger, of Oldtown, MD.
Andrew Moffett, of Cresaptown, MD.
Emily Montgomery, of Rawlings, MD.
Lou Montgomery, of Rawlings, MD.
Kole Morgan, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jacob Morgan, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Audrey Morris, of Cumberland, MD.
Sabrina Morton, of Westernport, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Charity Moser, of Grantsville, MD.
Sean Mullaney, of Cumberland, MD.
Jessica Mullen, of Lonaconing, MD.
Alyssa Mullery, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Meghan Murphy, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Cheyenne Murphy, of Frostburg, MD.
Tori Neece, of Oakland, MD.
Emily Nichols, of Frostburg, MD.
Linden Nichols, of LaVale, MD.
Joseph Orr, of Oakland, MD.
Devesh Parekh, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Marcel Parker, of Cumberland, MD.
Chloe Parsons, of Wiley Ford, WV.
Ashley Perrin, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Julia Persons, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Page Petenbrink, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Laurel Plitnik, of Lonaconing, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jesse Porter, of Keyser, WV.
Brianna Powell, of Cumberland, MD.
Sarah Rafferty, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brian Records, of Cumberland, MD.
Daniel Records, of Cumberland, MD.
Christopher Reed, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Caitlyn Reed, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Claudia Reynolds, of McHenry, MD.
Kambria Rice, of Flintstone, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Sean Riley, of LaVale, MD.
Luke Riley, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Alexis Ritchey, of Cumberland, MD.
James Ritchie, of Lonaconing, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Regina Roberts, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Sarah Robertson, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kristian Robinette, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Hayley Robinette, of Frostburg, MD.
Regan Robinette, of LaVale, MD.
McKenna Robison, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Carly Rodeheaver, of McHenry, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Emma Rowley, of Cumberland, MD.
Emily Sanford, of Keyser, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Madeline Santmyire, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Lane Savage, of Oakland, MD.
Bryer Saville, of Cumberland, MD.
Lillian Saville, of Frostburg, MD.
Anna Saweikis, of Rawlings, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Anthony Schena, of Lonaconing, MD.
Abby Schneider, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Nicole Schroyer, of Oakland, MD.
Julia Seddon, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Olivia Shaffer, of Swanton, MD.
Aubrey Shanholtz, of Wiley Ford, WV.
Natosha Shaw, of Frostburg, MD.
Brice Simpson, of Cumberland, MD.
Nathan Sines, of Friendsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Leah Sines, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Grayson Smith, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Robert Smith, of Frostburg, MD.
Sydni Smith, of Frostburg, MD.
Joshua Smith, of McHenry, MD.
Sarah Smith, of McHenry, MD.
Paige Smith, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Aaron Smith, of Romney, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kristen Smith, of Westernport, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Ava Snyder, of Frostburg, MD.
Alexa Sowers, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Emma Staggs, of Elk Garden, WV.
Carson Steiner, of Cumberland, MD.
Nicholas Stumbaugh, of Cumberland, MD.
Angela Suesse, of LaVale, MD.
Gabriella Sullivan, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Claire Sullivan, of Frostburg, MD.
Miranda Teats, of Flintstone, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Lora Teets, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brett Thomas, of Barton, MD.
Justin Tran, of Cumberland, MD.
Joshua Trenum, of Frostburg, MD.
Nathan Turner, of Ellerslie, MD.
Eden Twigg, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Ty Ultis, of Frostburg, MD.
Jacob VanMeter, of Cresaptown, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Haley Viola, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Ethan Von Hagel, of Cumberland, MD.
Luke Vought, of Frostburg, MD.
David Wagus, of LaVale, MD.
Mikayla Watts, of Cumberland, MD.
Brady Weimer, of Frostburg, MD.
Dilan Weimer, of Mount Savage, MD.
Abigail Wellings, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Megan Welsh, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Zachary Wesolowski, of Swanton, MD.
Rachel West, of Frostburg, MD.
Dakota Whitacre, of Cumberland, MD.
David Whitaker, of Frostburg, MD.
Lyssa Wilhelm, of Cumberland, MD.
Allison Williams, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jacob Wilson, of Ellerslie, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Josh Wilson, of Westernport, MD.
Morgan Winegardner, of Swanton, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Isaac Winfield, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Audrey Winfield, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Mason Wolf, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Logen Wolford, of LaVale, MD.
Matthew Worgan, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Cody Yacenech, of Cumberland, MD.
Hailey Yommer, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jenna Yommer, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Isaac Zais, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Antonia Zais, of LaVale, MD.
Shawn Zimmerman, of Grantsville, MD.
