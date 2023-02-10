FROSTBURG — The following students from the area have been named to the dean's list at Frostburg State University in recognition of outstanding academic achievement for the fall semester.
To be eligible, a student must undertake a minimum of 12 credit hours and earn a cumulative semester grade point average of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
Hannah Ackerman, of Ridgeley, WV.
Samantha Adams, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Averi Ansel, of Cumberland, MD.
Ava Ashby, of Oakland, MD.
Marisa Aurigemma, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kristen Baer, of Westernport, MD.
Lyle Baker, of Frostburg, MD.
Noah Beakes, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Emily Beck, of Frostburg, MD.
Kylie Beckman, of Oakland, MD.
Samuel Beeman, of Lonaconing, MD.
Sophia Bishoff, of Oakland, MD.
Robert Bittinger, of Cumberland, MD.
Jared Bittinger, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Haylee Bittinger, of Grantsville, MD.
Wesley Blubaugh, of Lonaconing, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Braden Bohn, of Mount Savage, MD.
Alyssa Bonner, of La Vale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brett Boone, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Carter Bowers, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brayden Bowman, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
James Boyd, of Cumberland, MD.
Wil Brauer, of LaVale, MD.
Amber Brault, of Oakland, MD.
Michael Brault, of Oakland, MD.
Ava Breighner, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Claire Breighner, of Cumberland, MD.
Quinton Browne, of Frostburg, MD.
Garrett Buser, of Cumberland, MD.
Emily Bussard, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kirby Butler, of Lonaconing, MD.
Emma Byers, of Cumberland, MD.
Cory Campbell, of La Vale, MD.
Taylor Carr, of Friendsville, MD.
Peyton Carr, of McHenry, MD.
Taylor Carter, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Colby Chapell, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Sarah Chapman, of Lonaconing, MD.
Kathryn Childs, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Joshua Clark, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
William Coburn, of Frostburg, MD.
Abigayle Collins, of Cumberland, MD.
Cynthia Collins, of Frostburg, MD.
Chase Connor, of Lonaconing, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Tallen Conway, of Mount Savage, MD.
Olivia Cooper, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Blayze Cox, of Grantsville, MD.
Abigail Craddock, of Ridgeley, WV.
Chance Crislip, of Cumberland, MD.
Kayla Crowe, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Madeline Cullen, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Alexander Currence, of Cumberland, MD.
Alison Cutter, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Ashley Cutter, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jerome Dance, of Frostburg, MD.
Javin Dawson, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Richard Day, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
James Dean, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Sara Delaney, of Frostburg, MD.
Jayme Demoss, of Cumberland, MD.
Lydia Deneen, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Thaddeus Deremer, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Abby Derham, of Westernport, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Damian DeStefano, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Alex Dignan, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
William Dockham, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Samuel Dolly, of Frostburg, MD.
Hunter Downey, of Cumberland, MD.
Jonathan Eanes, of La Vale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Ashley Easton, of Cumberland, MD.
Skylar Ellsworth, of La Vale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Sarah Fazenbaker, of Westernport, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
John Flannery, of Frostburg, MD.
Esther Foland, of Cumberland, MD.
Joshua Foreman, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Emily Foreman, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Matthew Foster, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Shyanne Foutz, of Barton, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Gina Franciosi, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Madeline Frank, of La Vale, MD.
Caleb Friend, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Alex Frye, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Cameron Garland, of Cumberland, MD.
Alexis Gaumer, of Cumberland, MD.
Joshua George, of La Vale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Emilia Germain, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jackson Glisan, of La Vale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Nicole Glotfelty, of Oakland, MD.
Aaron Graham, of Oakland, MD.
Brianna Graham, of Oakland, MD.
Jenna Green, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Solomon Green, of LaVale, MD.
Brandon Green, of Oakland, MD.
Savannah Grimm, of Cumberland, MD.
Eleeza Groer, of Ridgeley, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Ryan Hagelin, of Rawlings, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Robert Halle, of Cumberland, MD.
Jasmine Harper, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Hunter Harris, of Frostburg, MD.
Kendall Harrison, of Cumberlnd, MD.
Gavin Haslam, of Cumberland, MD.
Kameran Hayes, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Madison Haynal, of Cumberland, MD.
Jennifer Heffner, of Westernport, MD.
Brittany Heidel, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jackson Hendershot, of La Vale, MD.
Joshua Hershey, of Cresaptown, MD.
Emily Hickle, of Keyser, WV.
Gabriel Hicks, of Oldtown, MD.
Ike Higson, of Cumberland, MD.
Brandon Hill, of Oakland, MD.
Laina Holler, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Mason Hordubay, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Dawson Hormuth, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Emma Horner, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Nathan Howard, of Mount Savage, MD.
Kimberly Hummel, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kaitlyn Humphrey, of Grantsville, MD.
Jacob Hunt, of Mount Savage, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Grace Imes, of Ellerslie, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Makenzi Jenkins, of Cumberland, MD.
Elizabeth Jenkins, of La Vale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Tawney Jenkins, of Mount Savage, MD.
Lily Johnson, of Lonaconing, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Caden Jones, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Stephen Jones, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Anthony Joseph, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Patrick Joseph, of Cumberland, MD.
Dillon Kaschenbach, of Lonaconing, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Emily Kaschenbach, of Lonaconing, MD.
Jenna Keller, of Ridgeley, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
William Kerns, of Lonaconing, MD.
Christopher Kerr, of Friendsville, MD.
Draven Kidwell, of Barton, MD.
Angel Kifer, of Mount Savage, MD.
Gavin Kinnie, of Frostburg, MD.
Sean Kline, of Frostburg, MD.
Joseph Klink, of Cresaptown, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Laura Knotts, of Little Orleans, MD.
Robert Knotts, of Little Orleans, MD.
Jennifer Knox, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kerri Kordyban, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Grace Lapid, of Frostburg, MD.
Matthew Lawson, of Cumberland, MD.
Justus Leprevost, of Ellerslie, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Ava Leverton, of McHenry, MD.
Aaron Liang, of Cumberland, MD.
Brooke Liller, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Gracie Lindner, of Frostburg, MD.
Devin Lissau, of Frostburg, MD.
Kathryn Loar, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Noah Logsdon, of Cresaptown, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Tanner Lohnas, of Frostburg, MD.
Kayla Lowdermilk, of Mountain Lake Park, MD.
Makenna Lowery, of Cumberland, MD.
Collin Lowry, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Carson Luther, of Cumberland, MD.
Kalyn Lutton, of Cumberland, MD.
Raye Maguire, of Paw Paw, WV.
Kelli Mandell, of Cumberland, MD.
Sara Manley, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Anna Martz, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Lydia Martz, of Cumberland, MD.
Wesley Mason, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Odessa Matz, of Frostburg, MD.
Tyrell Maust, of Accident, MD.
Alyvia Mazer, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Loren McAlpine, of Lonaconing, MD.
Brendon McCabe, of Cumberland, MD.
Taylor McCloskey, of LaVale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Corey McKenzie, of Cresaptown, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Lillian McKenzie, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Clayton McKenzie, of Mount Savage, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brady McKinley, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Hayden McLaughlin, of Oakland, MD.
Katlyn Middleton, of Ridgeley, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Blake Miller, of Corriganville, MD.
Autumn Miller, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Saylor Miller, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Hailey Miller, of Frostburg, MD.
David Miller, of La Vale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jacob Miller, of LaVale, MD.
Steven Minnick, of Grantsville, MD.
Robert Moffett, of La Vale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Emily Montgomery, of Rawlings, MD.
Bradie Moore, of Lonaconing, MD.
Jacob Morgan, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Nicole Morral, of Cresaptown, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Charity Moser, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Ryan Mowery, of Ellerslie, MD.
Lacey Moyers, of Frostburg, MD.
Dustin Muir, of Frostburg, MD.
Alyssa Mullery, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Cheyenne Murphy, of Frostburg, MD.
Ryan Myers, of La Vale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Hana Nazelrod, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jacob Nazelrod, of Oakland, MD.
Jenna Newlin, of Oakland, MD.
James Norville, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
William O'Boyle, of Cumberland, MD.
Brady O'Brien, of Swanton, MD.
Whitney O'Haver, of Frostburg, MD.
Joseph Orr, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jared Owens, of Ridgeley, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brooke Palmer, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jarrett Pennington, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jeremy Perando, of Accident, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Julia Persons, of Cumberland, MD.
Madison Phillips, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kaylee Pifer, of Frostburg, MD.
John Poling, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Emilia Porter, of Frostburg, MD.
Brianna Powell, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Sadie Powell, of Frostburg, MD.
Katelyn Pryor, of Cumberland, MD.
Phoebe Puffenbarger, of La Vale, MD.
Emma Pyles, of Cresaptown, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Ava Rankin, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Gareth Ray, of Fort Ashby, WV.
Taylor Reams, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brian Records, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Daniel Records, of Cumberland, MD.
Lucian Rectanus, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Chassady Redhead, of Cumberland, MD.
Caitlyn Reed, of Cumberland, MD.
Claudia Reynolds, of McHenry, MD.
Kambria Rice, of Flintstone, MD.
Eric Rinard, of Frostburg, MD.
Cameron Robertson, of Frostburg, MD.
Aaron Ross, of Friendsville, MD.
Madison Rounds, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Emma Rowley, of Cumberland, MD.
Aubrey Russ, of Cumberland, MD.
Layton Sagal, of Frostburg, MD.
Gabrielle Salas, of Cumberland, MD.
Anna Saweikis, of Rawlings, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Nathaniel Schiver, of Cumberland, MD.
Kathryn Schram, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Aiden Schwab, of Mountain Lake Park, MD.
Tucker Sensabaugh, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brandon Sewell, of Cumberland, MD.
Rachel Shern, of LaVale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kiersten Shirey, of La Vale, MD.
Sophia Shively, of LaVale, MD.
Lindsey Skidmore, of McHenry, MD.
Kyle Slayman, of Keyser, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Tayla Smith, of Cumberland, MD.
Kayla Smith, of Lonaconing, MD.
Sarah Smith, of McHenry, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Devin Smith, of Westernport, MD.
Michael Snyder, of Cumberland, MD.
Bryce Snyder, of Frostburg, MD.
Oluwafikemi Sowoolu, of Frostburg, MD.
Abigayle Spangler, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Dylan Spano, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Cailya Stafford, of Frostburg, MD.
Tristan Stahlman, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Quinn Stark, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Tim Sterne, of Cumberland, MD.
Katherine Sterne, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Grace Stevenson, of Cumberland, MD.
Braden Stott, of Cumberland, MD.
Chrystal Stroud, of Accident, MD.
Colleen Sullivan, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Max Summerfield, of Rawlings, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Paige Swisher, of Frostburg, MD.
Miranda Teats, of Flintstone, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Dawson Ternent, of Lonaconing, MD.
Dorian Terrell, of Cumberland, MD.
Sarah Teter, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Makayla Thomas, of Barton, MD.
Nathan Thompson, of Cumberland, MD.
Morgan Tichnell, of Swanton, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Madison Toothman, of McHenry, MD.
Hailie Toro, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Katelyn Turbin, of Flintstone, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kira Twigg, of Cumberland, MD.
Hailey Unger, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Ty Upole, of Cumberland, MD.
Dylan Viola, of Cumberland, MD.
Ethan Von Hagel, of Cumberland, MD.
Ryan Wade, of Westernport, MD.
Cierra Walch, of Grantsville, MD.
Ellarose Warnick, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Matthew Watkins, of Keyser, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Ingrid White, of Oakland, MD.
Madeline Wilburn, of Cumberland, MD.
Brayden Willison, of Cumberland, MD.
Cierra Wilson, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Sydney Wilson, of Cumberland, MD.
Josh Wilson, of Westernport, MD.
Isaac Winfield, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Audrey Winfield, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jennifer Witt, of Cumberland, MD.
Mason Wolf, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Logen Wolford, of La Vale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brooke Wolford, of Ridgeley, WV.
Mary Wolodkin, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Don Woodworth, of Burlington, WV.
Matthew Worgan, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Nathan Worgan, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Aisa Wrights, of Cumberland, MD.
Isaac Zais, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Antonia Zais, of La Vale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Shawn Zimmerman, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.