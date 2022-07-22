FROSTBURG — At the 160th commencement ceremonies at Frostburg State University in May, the following area residents were among the nearly 700 candidates for degrees.
McKenna Arigo, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Ashley Armbruster, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics.
Alyssa Bahner, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Theatre.
Garrett Beaulieu, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Lawren Beeman, of Lonaconing, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Tyler Blankenship, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography.
Delanie Blubaugh, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and Law and Society.
Loudan Bowman, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Andrew Brantner, of Westernport, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society.
Adam Brode, of Rawlings, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Stephanie Brown, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Brooke Butt, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Joshua Clem, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology.
Tatum Clevenger, of Accident, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Perry Connor, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography.
Noah Cook, of Lonaconing, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Science.
David Cotton, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary/Middle School Dual Certification.
Sydney Crawford, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.
Dylan Culpen, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Physical Education.
Cameron Davis, of Keyser, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Troie Deas, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
Samantha Diehl, of Mount Savage, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society and Political Science.
Mariah Dolan, of Oldtown, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife and Fisheries.
Jenna Dressman, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Daniel Duggan, of Swanton, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography.
Linzi Emerick, of Ellerslie, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Bethany Evans, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Jessica Farrell, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics.
Carmen Fox, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in English.
Emily Fradiska, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Davein Freeman, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Ebony Gennes, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Theatre.
Ivan Godoy, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Music.
Abigail Gordon, of Ridgeley, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Kaitlyn Gornall, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Michael Greene, of Swanton, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Secure Computing and Information Assurance.
Henry Haddaway, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
Dana Hardy, of Ridgeley, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary/Middle School Dual Certification.
Laura Heffley, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Claire Hoffman, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Michael Hollingsworth, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and Law and Society.
Brant Hughes, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society and Sociology.
Lincoln` Ikwubuo, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Sydney Kerns, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in English.
Hannah Krumpach, of Lonaconing, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Noah Loar, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary/Middle School Dual Certification.
Ivy Mackereth, of Oldtown, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics.
Chanz Markl, of Cresaptown, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
Hannah Mayne, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Lucas McGill, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology.
Madilyn McManaway, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Theatre.
Paige Meadors, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Shawn Metheny, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
Brenten Miller, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
Leah Moran, of Rawlings, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Sean Mullaney, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
Jessica Mullen, of Lonaconing, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in International Studies.
Meghan Murphy, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
Veronica Newlin, of Keyser, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society.
Alexis O'Baker, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.
Taylor Parker, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in History.
Ashley Perrin, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Tonya Priapi, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
Sarah Rafferty, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.
Caitlyn Reed, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Sport Science.
James Ritchie, of Lonaconing, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
Regina Roberts, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Sarah Robertson, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Vanessa Robosson, of Flintstone, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Carly Rodeheaver, of McHenry, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
Emily Sanford, of Keyser, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Madeline Santmyire, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.
Piper Schenk, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication.
Brice Simpson, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Music.
Mayce Sloan, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary/Middle School Dual Certification.
Sydni Smith, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in English.
Paige Smith, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
Ava Snyder, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.
Carson Steiner, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Sport Science.
Angela Suesse, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education.
Lora Teets, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Alex Ternent, of Lonaconing, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society.
Emily Thomas, of Lonaconing, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
Courtney Tipton, of Mount Savage, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and Sociology.
Justin Tran, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry.
Nathan Turner, of Ellerslie, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Secure Computing and Information Assurance.
Eden Twigg, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Haley Viola, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology.
David Wagus, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in English.
Abigail Wellings, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Megan Welsh, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science and Psychology.
Lyssa Wilhelm, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and Law and Society.
Jacob Wilson, of Ellerslie, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.
Audrey Winfield, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Sport Science.
Cody Yacenech, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.
