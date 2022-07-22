FROSTBURG — At the 160th commencement ceremonies at Frostburg State University in May, the following area residents were among the nearly 700 candidates for degrees.

McKenna Arigo, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.

Ashley Armbruster, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics.

Alyssa Bahner, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Theatre.

Garrett Beaulieu, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Lawren Beeman, of Lonaconing, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Tyler Blankenship, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography.

Delanie Blubaugh, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and Law and Society.

Loudan Bowman, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Andrew Brantner, of Westernport, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society.

Adam Brode, of Rawlings, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Stephanie Brown, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

Brooke Butt, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.

Joshua Clem, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology.

Tatum Clevenger, of Accident, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.

Perry Connor, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography.

Noah Cook, of Lonaconing, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Science.

David Cotton, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary/Middle School Dual Certification.

Sydney Crawford, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.

Dylan Culpen, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Physical Education.

Cameron Davis, of Keyser, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Troie Deas, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.

Samantha Diehl, of Mount Savage, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society and Political Science.

Mariah Dolan, of Oldtown, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife and Fisheries.

Jenna Dressman, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.

Daniel Duggan, of Swanton, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography.

Linzi Emerick, of Ellerslie, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Bethany Evans, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

Jessica Farrell, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics.

Carmen Fox, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in English.

Emily Fradiska, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.

Davein Freeman, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Ebony Gennes, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Theatre.

Ivan Godoy, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Music.

Abigail Gordon, of Ridgeley, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Kaitlyn Gornall, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.

Michael Greene, of Swanton, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Secure Computing and Information Assurance.

Henry Haddaway, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.

Dana Hardy, of Ridgeley, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary/Middle School Dual Certification.

Laura Heffley, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

Claire Hoffman, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Michael Hollingsworth, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and Law and Society.

Brant Hughes, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society and Sociology.

Lincoln` Ikwubuo, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Sydney Kerns, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in English.

Hannah Krumpach, of Lonaconing, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Noah Loar, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary/Middle School Dual Certification.

Ivy Mackereth, of Oldtown, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics.

Chanz Markl, of Cresaptown, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.

Hannah Mayne, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.

Lucas McGill, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology.

Madilyn McManaway, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Theatre.

Paige Meadors, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Shawn Metheny, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.

Brenten Miller, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.

Leah Moran, of Rawlings, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

Sean Mullaney, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.

Jessica Mullen, of Lonaconing, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in International Studies.

Meghan Murphy, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.

Veronica Newlin, of Keyser, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society.

Alexis O'Baker, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.

Taylor Parker, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in History.

Ashley Perrin, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.

Tonya Priapi, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.

Sarah Rafferty, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.

Caitlyn Reed, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Sport Science.

James Ritchie, of Lonaconing, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.

Regina Roberts, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Sarah Robertson, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Vanessa Robosson, of Flintstone, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Carly Rodeheaver, of McHenry, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.

Emily Sanford, of Keyser, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Madeline Santmyire, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.

Piper Schenk, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication.

Brice Simpson, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Music.

Mayce Sloan, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary/Middle School Dual Certification.

Sydni Smith, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in English.

Paige Smith, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.

Ava Snyder, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.

Carson Steiner, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Sport Science.

Angela Suesse, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education.

Lora Teets, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Alex Ternent, of Lonaconing, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society.

Emily Thomas, of Lonaconing, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.

Courtney Tipton, of Mount Savage, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and Sociology.

Justin Tran, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry.

Nathan Turner, of Ellerslie, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Secure Computing and Information Assurance.

Eden Twigg, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.

Haley Viola, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology.

David Wagus, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in English.

Abigail Wellings, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Megan Welsh, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science and Psychology.

Lyssa Wilhelm, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and Law and Society.

Jacob Wilson, of Ellerslie, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.

Audrey Winfield, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Sport Science.

Cody Yacenech, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.

