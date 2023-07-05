FROSTBURG — The following students from the area have been named to the dean's list at Frostburg State University in recognition of outstanding academic achievement for the spring semester.
To be eligible, a student must undertake a minimum of 12 credit hours and earn a cumulative semester GPA of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
Hannah Ackerman, of Ridgeley, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Samantha Adams, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Averi Ansel, of Cumberland, MD.
Keyaria Arbogast, of Cumberland, MD.
Zachary Arnold, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Lyle Baker, of Frostburg, MD.
Noah Beakes, of Oakland, MD.
Emily Beck, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kylie Beckman, of Oakland, MD.
Sophia Bishoff, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Robert Bittinger, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jared Bittinger, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Haylee Bittinger, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Camryn Blacka, of Keyser, WV.
Wesley Blubaugh, of Lonaconing, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Braden Bohn, of Mount Savage, MD.
Brett Boone, of Frostburg, MD.
Jackson Boone, of Frostburg, MD.
Carter Bowers, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
McKenna Bowman, of Barton, MD.
Brayden Bowman, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Camryn Brakeall, of Ridgeley, WV.
Ava Breighner, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Ronald Breitfeller, of Flintstone, MD.
Trenton Buskirk, of Frostburg, MD.
Cory Campbell, of LaVale, MD.
Emily Carbaugh, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Paige Carr, of Accident, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Peyton Carr, of McHenry, MD.
Colby Chapell, of Frostburg, MD.
Sarah Chapman, of Lonaconing, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kathryn Childs, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Joshua Clark, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Drake Clark, of Mount Savage, MD.
William Coburn, of Frostburg, MD.
Abigayle Collins, of Cumberland, MD.
Chase Connor, of Lonaconing, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Tallen Conway, of Mount Savage, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Olivia Cooper, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Devann Cowden, of Cumberland, MD.
Blayze Cox, of Grantsville, MD.
Abigail Craddock, of Ridgeley, WV.
Alexander Currence, of Cumberland, MD.
Jerome Dance, of Frostburg, MD.
Julia Davis, of Swanton, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Richard Day, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Sara Delaney, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Lydia Deneen, of Frostburg, MD.
Abby Derham, of Westernport, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Damian DeStefano, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Andrew DeWitt, of Deer Park, MD.
Alex Dignan, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
William Dockham, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Darion Donaldson, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Hunter Downey, of Cumberland, MD.
Jonathan Eanes, of LaVale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Skylar Ellsworth, of LaVale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Madison Embleton, of Oakland, MD.
Jadison Fairall, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Sarah Fazenbaker, of Frostburg, MD.
Chase Fearon, of Frostburg, MD.
John Flannery, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Emily Foreman, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Gina Franciosi, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Madeline Frank, of LaVale, MD.
Barth Frankenberry, of Cresaptown, MD.
Caleb Friend, of Oakland, MD.
Alex Frye, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Samara Funk, of Cumberland, MD.
Cameron Garland, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Nathaniel Geoff, of Cumberland, MD.
Emilia Germain, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jackson Glisan, of LaVale, MD.
Geoffrey Glotfelty, of Grantsville, MD.
Aaron Graham, of Oakland, MD.
Reed Gralia, of Frostburg, MD.
Jenna Green, of Frostburg, MD.
Gwendolyn Gurtler, of Cumberland, MD.
Ryan Hagelin, of Rawlings, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jebual Hardman, of Cumberland, MD.
Jasmine Harper, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kendall Harrison, of Cumberlnd, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Gavin Haslam, of Cumberland, MD.
Jackson Hendershot, of LaVale, MD.
Joshua Hershey, of Cresaptown, MD.
Emily Hickle, of Keyser, WV.
Gabriel Hicks, of Oldtown, MD.
Ike Higson, of Cumberland, MD.
Ryan Hipp, of Cumberland, MD.
Alli Hockaday, of Ridgeley, WV.
Laina Holler, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Mason Hordubay, of Oakland, MD.
Dawson Hormuth, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kaitlyn Humphrey, of Grantsville, MD.
Elizabeth Jenkins, of LaVale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Lily Johnson, of Lonaconing, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Caden Jones, of Cumberland, MD.
Stephen Jones, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Anthony Joseph, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Patrick Joseph, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Emily Kaschenbach, of Lonaconing, MD.
Jenna Keller, of Ridgeley, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
William Kerns, of Frostburg, MD.
Christopher Kerr, of Friendsville, MD.
Angel Kifer, of Mount Savage, MD.
Gavin Kinnie, of Frostburg, MD.
Sean Kline, of Frostburg, MD.
Laura Knotts, of Little Orleans, MD.
Robert Knotts, of Little Orleans, MD.
Jennifer Knox, of Grantsville, MD.
Megan Knox, of Grantsville, MD.
Grace Lapid, of Frostburg, MD.
Morgan LaRue, of Keyser, WV.
Grace Lauder, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Carson Lawrence, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Natalie Lehman, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Aaron Liang, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Aleisha Lippold, of Cumberland, MD.
Isaac Llewellyn, of Cumberland, MD.
Kathryn Loar, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Noah Logsdon, of Cresaptown, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Tanner Lohnas, of Frostburg, MD.
Joseph Louie, of Oakland, MD.
Kayla Lowdermilk, of Mountain Lake Park, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Makenna Lowery, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Collin Lowry, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Sara Manley, of Oakland, MD.
Anna Martz, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Wesley Mason, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kristen Massey, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Odessa Matz, of Frostburg, MD.
Tyrell Maust, of Accident, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Alyvia Mazer, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brendon McCabe, of Cumberland, MD.
Taylor McCloskey, of LaVale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Lillian McKenzie, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jeffrey McKenzie, of Frostburg, MD.
Clayton McKenzie, of Mount Savage, MD.
Jarrett McKenzie, of Mount Savage, MD.
Brady McKinley, of Cumberland, MD.
Hayden McLaughlin, of Oakland, MD.
Alexander McNemar, of Rawlings, MD.
Logan Milburn, of LaVale, MD.
Blake Miller, of Corriganville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kami Miller, of Cumberland, MD.
Saylor Miller, of Frostburg, MD.
David Miller, of LaVale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Katie Miller, of LaVale, MD.
Andrew Moffett, of Cresaptown, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Robert Moffett, of LaVale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Emily Montgomery, of Rawlings, MD.
Jacob Morgan, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kole Morgan, of Cumberland, MD.
Cheyenne Murphy, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Alexandra Myers, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Faith Myers, of Flintstone, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Ryan Myers, of LaVale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Hana Nazelrod, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jacob Nazelrod, of Oakland, MD.
William O'Boyle, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brady O'Brien, of Swanton, MD.
Whitney O'Haver, of Frostburg, MD.
Mason Orndorff, of Ellerslie, MD.
Loren O'Rourke, of Cumberland, MD.
Joseph Orr, of Oakland, MD.
Brooke Palmer, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Robert Peck, of Cumberland, MD.
Jarrett Pennington, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jeremy Perando, of Accident, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Madison Phillips, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kaylee Pifer, of Frostburg, MD.
Emilia Porter, of Frostburg, MD.
Jesse Porter, of Keyser, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brianna Powell, of Cumberland, MD.
Katelyn Pryor, of Cumberland, MD.
Phoebe Puffenbarger, of LaVale, MD.
Emma Pyles, of Cresaptown, MD.
Jason Rakaczewski, of Cumberland, MD.
Ava Rankin, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Gareth Ray, of Fort Ashby, WV.
Lucian Rectanus, of Frostburg, MD.
Chassady Redhead, of Cumberland, MD.
Dillon Redwine, of Frostburg, MD.
Christopher Reed, of Cumberland, MD.
Mason Reed, of Ellerslie, MD.
Hannah Reynard, of LaVale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Claudia Reynolds, of McHenry, MD.
Marcella Rice, of Rawlings, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Sean Riley, of LaVale, MD.
Eric Rinard, of Frostburg, MD.
Cameron Robertson, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
McKenna Robison, of Cumberland, MD.
Aleena Rock, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Aaron Ross, of Friendsville, MD.
Madison Rounds, of Frostburg, MD.
Layton Sagal, of Frostburg, MD.
Gabrielle Salas, of Cumberland, MD.
Anna Saweikis, of Rawlings, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Nathaniel Schiver, of Cumberland, MD.
Alexandra Schofield, of Oakland, MD.
Kathryn Schram, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Tucker Sensabaugh, of Cumberland, MD.
Brandon Sewell, of Cumberland, MD.
Rachel Shern, of LaVale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Lindsey Skidmore, of McHenry, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kyle Slayman, of Keyser, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Bryce Snyder, of Frostburg, MD.
Samantha Soltas, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Abigayle Spangler, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Dylan Spano, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Emma Stafford, of Cumberland, MD.
Korey Stafford, of Cumberland, MD.
Cailya Stafford, of Frostburg, MD.
Quinn Stark, of Frostburg, MD.
Katherine Sterne, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Tim Sterne, of Cumberland, MD.
Grace Stevenson, of Cumberland, MD.
Robert Suesse, of LaVale, MD.
Colleen Sullivan, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Max Summerfield, of Rawlings, MD.
Miranda Teats, of Flintstone, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Dorian Terrell, of Cumberland, MD.
Gelila Tesfaye, of Cresaptown, MD.
Sarah Teter, of Cumberland, MD.
Makayla Thomas, of Barton, MD.
Nathan Thompson, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Morgan Tichnell, of Swanton, MD.
Madison Toothman, of McHenry, MD.
Hailie Toro, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Grace Twigg, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Dylan Viola, of Cumberland, MD.
Ethan Von Hagel, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Hailey Walters, of Westernport, MD.
Matthew Watkins, of Keyser, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brady Weimer, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Zoe Wenstrand, of Everett, PA.
Rebecca West, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Alexander Whitton, of Frostburg, MD.
Cierra Wilson, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Isaac Winfield, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jennifer Witt, of Cumberland, MD.
Mason Wolf, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Ryan Wolff, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Logen Wolford, of LaVale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brooke Wolford, of Ridgeley, WV.
Mary Wolodkin, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Don Woodworth, of Burlington, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Matthew Worgan, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Nathan Worgan, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Aisa Wrights, of Cumberland, MD.
Sarah Yates, of Westernport, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Nathan Yoder, of Swanton, MD.
Isaac Zais, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
