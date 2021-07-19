FROSTBURG — The following area students have earned degrees from Frostburg State University for the spring semester. While the 158th commencement ceremony has been postponed, diplomas were still awarded to nearly 700 candidates for degrees.
"I offer my heartfelt congratulations on your achievement," said FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk in a video message to graduates. "You have worked many years for this milestone, and the events of the past few months have not lessened the magnitude of your achievement. If anything, they have heightened it."
Ryan Aldridge, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.
Adriana Allen, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.
Matthew Ambrose, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Recreation, Parks and Sport Management.
Caitlin Blough, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.
Tyler Cage, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.
Neil Cardiff, of Grantsville, Md., received a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.
Lydia Claar, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.
Morgan Cranford, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Kylye DeHaven, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Ranjan Debnath, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Applied Computer Science.
Emilie Embrey, of Shanks, W.Va., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Michaela George, of LaVale, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Sara Glasbrenner, of Cresaptown, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Mary Kelso, of Fort Ashby, W.Va., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.
Zachary Krisher, of Oakland, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Katherine Lynch, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Counseling Psychology.
Travis Metcalf, of Burlington, W.Va., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.
Joni Miller, of Ridgeley, W.Va., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Travis Miller, of Rawlings, Md., received a Master of Medical Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies.
Kayla Precourt, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Baylee Selders, of Westernport, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Nursing.
Amy Shaffer, of McHenry, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Zhengwei Tan, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Applied Computer Science.
Darby Twigg, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Counseling Psychology.
Chesni Ultis, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Courtney Walker, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.
Staci Wilson, of LaVale, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
