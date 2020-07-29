FROSTBURG — The following area students earned degrees from Frostburg State University for the spring semester. While the 156th commencement ceremony was postponed, diplomas were still awarded to more than 650 candidates for degrees.
"I offer my heartfelt congratulations on your achievement," said FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk in a video message to graduates. "You have worked many years for this milestone, and the events of the past few months have not lessened the magnitude of your achievement. If anything, they have heightened it."
Rachel Albright, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society.
Jennifer Andersen, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Kevin Anderson, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
Ciara Atkinson, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science.
Katelyn Barnes, of Fort Ashby, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
Yonathan Bedu, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology.
Benjamin Benson, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Dakota Bierman, of La Vale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society.
Tamera Bittinger, of Barton, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.
Christopher Bladen, of Rawlings, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
Brenna Bohn, of Mount Savage, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.
Tyler Bowers, of Luke, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife and Fisheries.
Blake Bowman, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics.
Scott Brenneman, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering.
Tanner Brode, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary/Middle School Dual Certification.
Molly Browning, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication.
Tessa Ceppaluni, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and Ethnobotany.
Colton Clark, of Lonaconing, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.
Abby Collins, of Bittinger, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Garrett Corley, of Ellerslie, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics.
Colin Crowe, of Mount Savage, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
Kayley Davis, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.
Katelyn Davis, of Keyser, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Earth Science.
Tyler Davis, of Mount Savage, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society.
Samuel Deneen, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Secure Computing and Information Assurance.
Benjamin Devore, of Ellerslie, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Matthew Dornburg, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Charles Ducoty, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering.
Emma Duncan, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in International Studies and Political Science.
Aaliyah Durst, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Emma Edwards, of Lonaconing, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Information Systems.
Tyler Eirich, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.
Joshua Elliott, of Flintstone, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Secure Computing and Information Assurance.
Brianna Evans, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
Austin Farrell, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Sport Science.
Meghan Fitzwater, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.
Chloe Flinn, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary/Middle School Dual Certification.
Emily Foote, of Lonaconing, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Danielle Foye, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology.
Jasmine Francillon, of Mountain Lake Park, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Ryan Gallucci, of McHenry, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
Brady Gaumer, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
Dalton Gaus, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.
Blake Geatz, of La Vale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Science.
Cassandra Grabenstein, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Foreign Languages and Literature and Sociology.
Matthew Green, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology.
Kelsey Green, of Keyser, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Francesca Gullion, of Lonaconing, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife and Fisheries.
Andrew Haberkorn, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
Alex Hay, of Ridgeley, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in English.
Ariel Heckler, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
Brandon Holmes, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
Bryan Hout, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering.
Bradley Hoyman, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering.
Taylor Hughes, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Jon Huizer, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society, Communication Studies and Political Science.
Carson Imes, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
Alyssa Irons, of Cresaptown, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Logan Jeffries, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography.
Tyler Jones, of Little Orleans, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
Lisa Ketterman, of Points, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Adventure Sports Management.
Nathaniel Kidd, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Theatre.
Ian Kight, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.
Kyle Klotz, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife and Fisheries.
Briana Kurek, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
Kara Kyle, of Barton, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife and Fisheries.
Nathaniel Langford, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society.
Johnny Lawrence, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Philosophy and International Studies.
Austin Lee, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Sport Science.
Yangchengyuan Liu, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Lucas Lowery, of Ellerslie, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Angela Lowry, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and Sociology.
Dakota Matthews, of Lonaconing, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science.
Meara Mccarty, of Buffalo Mills, Pa., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
Gavin McConnell, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Hannah McCullough, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Carly McKenzie, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Sport Science.
Matthew McKenzie, of Oldtown, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife and Fisheries.
Terry Morgan, of Barton, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Haylee Morton, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
Camden Nichols, of Swanton, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.
Malynn O'Baker, of Mount Savage, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Emily O'Neal, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
Chad O'neal, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Athletic Training.
Jason Paredes, of Cresaptown, Md., received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Foreign Languages and Literature.
Allison Paul, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and Law and Society.
John Peck, of Rawlings, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering.
Nicholas Peterson, of Cresaptown, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
Jenna Puffinburger, of La Vale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Jessica Raney, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife and Fisheries.
Christian Reynard, of La Vale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Tyler Rummer, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society.
Adam Ruppenkamp, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology.
Zachary Ruppenkamp, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
Madison Rush, of McHenry, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Jonah Schneider, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Science.
Hannah Seddon, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Earth Science.
Bryson Shepherd, of Cresaptown, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Sport Science.
Patrick Shimko, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Daniel Sinclair, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Sport Science.
Chad Sindy, of La Vale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Science.
Charles Sine, of Capon Bridge, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society and Political Science.
Marcie Sipes, of La Vale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Ella Sisler, of Friendsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Theatre.
Caleb Sivic, of La Vale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society.
Danita Smith, of Corriganville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Jaden Smith, of Rawlings, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology.
Alec Smoot, of McHenry, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Secure Computing and Information Assurance.
Nathnael Tessema, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.
Mikaila Tice, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Angela Tupone-Reed, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.
Sabrina Upole, of La Vale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in International Studies.
Melanie Vance, of Flintstone, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife and Fisheries.
Matthew Warnick, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication and Sociology.
Sierra Wassell, of Westernport, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Arthur Weatherholt, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication.
Todd Werner, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.
Dylan Williams, of Ellerslie, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society.
Kylie Williams, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology.
Colten Winner, of Lonaconing, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
Shae Winner, of Westernport, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
David Wood, of Little Orleans, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife and Fisheries.
Crystal Wright, of Mchenry, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Shayla Yaeger, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication.
Candice Yenchenko, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
Alex Young, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education.
Paul Zimmerman, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Music.
