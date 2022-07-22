FROSTBURG — At the 160th commencement ceremonies at Frostburg State University in May, the following area residents were among the nearly 700 total candidates for degrees.

Nicholas Amick, of Fort Ashby, W.Va., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.

Tiffany Arnett, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.

Robert Bittinger, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.

Jack Bluebaugh, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Applied Computer Science.

Marie Briard Vantelas, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Counseling Psychology.

Caleb Brown, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.

Ferneacia Chapman, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Counseling Psychology.

Justice Courrier, of Keyser, W.Va., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.

Chase Crislip, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.

Brianna Evans, of Oakland, Md., received a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.

James Harris, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.

Steven Heavner, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.

Rita Hegeman, of Barton, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Applied Computer Science.

Jill Helmstetter, of Little Orleans, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.

Carson Imes, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.

Mary Laffey, of Westernport, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching.

Matthew McCullough, of Oakland, Md., received a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.

Cassie Midcap, of McHenry, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Counseling Psychology.

Camden Nichols, of Swanton, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.

Jody Pifer, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Counseling Psychology.

Caitlyn Rund, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.

Kelsey Saylor, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Counseling Psychology.

Patrick Shimko, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.

Nicole Skidmore, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Recreation, Parks and Sport Management.

Jesseca Sleeman, of Swanton, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.

Jacob VanMeter, of Cresaptown, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Applied Computer Science.

Cody Watkins, of LaVale, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Counseling Psychology.

Stephan Weisenmiller, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.

Todd Werner, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.

Hailey Yommer, of Grantsville, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.

