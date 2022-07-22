FROSTBURG — At the 160th commencement ceremonies at Frostburg State University in May, the following area residents were among the nearly 700 total candidates for degrees.
Nicholas Amick, of Fort Ashby, W.Va., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Tiffany Arnett, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Robert Bittinger, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.
Jack Bluebaugh, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Applied Computer Science.
Marie Briard Vantelas, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Counseling Psychology.
Caleb Brown, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.
Ferneacia Chapman, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Counseling Psychology.
Justice Courrier, of Keyser, W.Va., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Chase Crislip, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Brianna Evans, of Oakland, Md., received a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.
James Harris, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.
Steven Heavner, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.
Rita Hegeman, of Barton, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Applied Computer Science.
Jill Helmstetter, of Little Orleans, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Carson Imes, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.
Mary Laffey, of Westernport, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching.
Matthew McCullough, of Oakland, Md., received a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.
Cassie Midcap, of McHenry, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Counseling Psychology.
Camden Nichols, of Swanton, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.
Jody Pifer, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Counseling Psychology.
Caitlyn Rund, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.
Kelsey Saylor, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Counseling Psychology.
Patrick Shimko, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.
Nicole Skidmore, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Recreation, Parks and Sport Management.
Jesseca Sleeman, of Swanton, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.
Jacob VanMeter, of Cresaptown, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Applied Computer Science.
Cody Watkins, of LaVale, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Counseling Psychology.
Stephan Weisenmiller, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Todd Werner, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Hailey Yommer, of Grantsville, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.
