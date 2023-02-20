FROSTBURG — At the 161st commencement ceremonies at Frostburg State University in December, the following area residents were among the more than 300 total candidates for degrees.
Terry Apple, of Rawlings, Md., earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.
Jacqueline Baker, of Keyser, W.Va., earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.
Kacey Barb, of Cumberland, Md., earned a Master of Science degree in Nursing.
Caitlin Batman, of Cumberland, Md., earned a Master of Science degree in Nursing.
Renee Graham, of Swanton, Md., earned a Master of Science degree in Nursing.
Matthew Green, of Cumberland, Md., earned a Master of Science degree in Applied Computer Science.
Brittany Harden, of Corriganville, Md., earned a Master of Science degree in Nursing.
David Hobel, of Frostburg, Md., earned a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Amanda Hoover, of Grantsville, Md., earned a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Amy Malone, of Frostburg, Md., earned a Master of Science degree in Nursing.
Emily O'Neal, of Cumberland, Md., earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.
Andrew Shively, of Cumberland, Md., earned a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Jordan Storey, of Oakland, Md., earned a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Michael Waltz, of Cumberland, Md., earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.