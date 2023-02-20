FROSTBURG — At the 161st commencement ceremonies at Frostburg State University in December, the following area residents were among the more than 300 total candidates for degrees.

Terry Apple, of Rawlings, Md., earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.

Jacqueline Baker, of Keyser, W.Va., earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.

Kacey Barb, of Cumberland, Md., earned a Master of Science degree in Nursing.

Caitlin Batman, of Cumberland, Md., earned a Master of Science degree in Nursing.

Renee Graham, of Swanton, Md., earned a Master of Science degree in Nursing.

Matthew Green, of Cumberland, Md., earned a Master of Science degree in Applied Computer Science.

Brittany Harden, of Corriganville, Md., earned a Master of Science degree in Nursing.

David Hobel, of Frostburg, Md., earned a Master of Education degree in Education, General.

Amanda Hoover, of Grantsville, Md., earned a Master of Education degree in Education, General.

Amy Malone, of Frostburg, Md., earned a Master of Science degree in Nursing.

Emily O'Neal, of Cumberland, Md., earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.

Andrew Shively, of Cumberland, Md., earned a Master of Education degree in Education, General.

Jordan Storey, of Oakland, Md., earned a Master of Education degree in Education, General.

Michael Waltz, of Cumberland, Md., earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.

