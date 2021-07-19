FROSTBURG — The following area students have earned degrees from Frostburg State University for the spring semester. While the 158th commencement ceremony has been postponed, diplomas were still awarded to nearly 700 candidates for degrees.
"I offer my heartfelt congratulations on your achievement," said FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk in a video message to graduates. "You have worked many years for this milestone, and the events of the past few months have not lessened the magnitude of your achievement. If anything, they have heightened it."
Seth Adams, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Art and Design.
Amy Alderton, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.
Megan Amtower, of Keyser, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.
Hannah Ansell, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Psychology.
William Baxter, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Art and Design.
Jordan Beachy, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Foreign Languages and Literature.
Haley Beck, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Eric Beitzel, of Accident, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
Jasmine Benson, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary/Middle School Dual Certification.
Daniel Bittinger, of Barton, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Athletic Training.
Robert Bittinger, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Music.
David Bittinger, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Sei Boayue, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology.
Bailey Brewer, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics.
Kristin Britner, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication.
Caleb Brown, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
Trevor Byler, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
Benjamin Childs, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and Law and Society.
Kanykei Chorchonova, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Caitlyn Conrad, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Ryan Cosner, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Information Systems.
Lacey Day, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife and Fisheries.
Holden DeMartino, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.
Samuel DeMartino, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication.
Noah DeMichele, of Westernport, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and International Studies.
Alyssa DeVault, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication.
Alexis Dolly, of Fort Ashby, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.
Michael Duggan, of Swanton, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology.
Clay Everett, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Secure Computing and Information Assurance.
Casey Felker, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Shareece Frazier, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society and Sociology.
Christine Gilbert, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Foreign Languages and Literature.
Lauryn Glotfelty, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Lynette Gnegy, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Nathaniel Graves, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.
Natalie Gray, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Alethea Green, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Hannah Hardinger, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Autum Hayward, of Swanton, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Steven Heavner, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Science.
Emma Helmstetter, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.
Justin Hershberger, of Kitzmiller, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Julia Hershman, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Economics.
Richard Hess, of Flintstone, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife and Fisheries.
Zachary Hinebaugh, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology.
Cameron Hook, of Accident, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary/Middle School Dual Certification.
Olivia Howard, of Flintstone, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in English.
Stephen Jenkins, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication.
Trent Kegg, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics.
William Kenny, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography.
Shyann King, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
Brant Kitzmiller, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
Syully Koroh, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Jordan Krampf, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication.
Sandra Kratz, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
Eryn Lindsay, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Michael Livingston, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Scott Long, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.
Lydia Maffley, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Natalie Manges, of Friendsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in English.
Cassidy Mark, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Art and Design.
Brandon McCloskey, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Economics.
Kaden McElhenny, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Physical Education.
Kerry Messick, of Cresaptown, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Benjamin Michael, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Secure Computing and Information Assurance.
Erin Michael, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Physical Education.
Nicholas Miller, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Art and Design.
Sabrina Morton, of Westernport, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Toby Myers, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
Emily Nichols, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Kylan O'Baker, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Nathan Olen, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering and Urban and Regional Planning.
Autumn Olinger, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary/Middle School Dual Certification.
Gary Ouellette, of McHenry, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
Hailee Owston, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Chloe Parsons, of Wiley Ford, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology.
Mariah Pritts, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.
Luke Riley, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication.
Kristian Robinette, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Regan Robinette, of LaVale, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
Lane Savage, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Nicole Schroyer, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.
Natosha Shaw, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.
Andrew Shimko, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society and Sociology.
Alexis Shook, of Mount Savage, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
Abigail Smith, of Keyser, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education.
Brooke Snyder, of Fort Ashby, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Physical Education.
Alexa Sowers, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry.
Emma Staggs, of Elk Garden, W.Va., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.
Claire Sullivan, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication.
Maliya Teets, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Jessica Thayer, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society, Philosophy and Political Science.
Samuel Turner, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Julia Vache, of McHenry, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife and Fisheries.
Jacob VanMeter, of Cresaptown, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
Luke Vought, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Theatre.
Jinny Warn, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Analysis and Planning.
Sylvia Watson, of Oakland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Athletic Training.
Dakota Whitacre, of Cumberland, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography.
David Whitaker, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Art and Design.
Joshua Wiley, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology.
Allison Williams, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife and Fisheries.
Morgan Winegardner, of Swanton, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.
Victoria Winner, of Frostburg, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology.
Hailey Yommer, of Grantsville, Md., received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Art and Design.
Leah Yonker, of Little Orleans, Md., received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.