FROSTBURG — At the 162nd commencement ceremonies at Frostburg State University in May, the following area residents were among the more than 550 total candidates for degrees.
Amy Alderton, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.
Tiffanie Alkire, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.
Teena Andrews, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Nursing.
Lisa Beeman, of Ridgeley, W.Va., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Rian Bittner, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.
Supreetha Bolar, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Applied Computer Science.
Derrick Carpenter, of LaVale, Md., received a Master of Medical Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies.
Nickolas Cook, of Rawlings, Md., received a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.
Matthew Cunningham, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Applied Computer Science.
Jenna Delaney, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Ryan Dunn, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.
Christine Gilbert, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Douglas Goodell, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Athletic Training.
Nathaniel Graves, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.
Lexie Grimm, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Medical Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies.
Kendra Hardesty, of Oakland, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Todd Harding, of Friendsville, Md., received a Master of Medical Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies.
Hannah Hardinger Brown, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Justin Hersh, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Counseling Psychology.
Zachary Hinebaugh, of Oakland, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Travis Hitchins, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Christopher Holstein, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching.
Colleen Jones-Greig, of LaVale, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
John Kerns, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Recreation, Parks and Sport Management.
Sydney Kerns, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.
Alexander Kidwell, of LaVale, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.
Syully Koroh, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Kristen Lain, of Accident, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.
Jade Lewis, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Athletic Training.
Tessa Lutton, of Rawlings, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Skyler McKenzie, of Rawlings, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.
Olivia McKenzie, of Keyser, W.Va., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.
Tyler Michael, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Medical Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies.
Celeste Middle, of Oldtown, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Linden Nichols, of LaVale, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Hailee Owston, of Grantsville, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.
Emma Reed, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Medical Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies.
Regan Robinette, of LaVale, Md., received a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.
Stephanie Robison, of LaVale, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Counseling Psychology.
Kaylyn Shockey, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.
Brice Simpson, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.
Kshitij Singam, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Medical Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies.
Torey Weimer, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.
Laura Weinberger, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Counseling Psychology.
Sam Westbrooks, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.
