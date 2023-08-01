FROSTBURG — At the 162nd commencement ceremonies at Frostburg State University in May, the following area residents were among the more than 550 total candidates for degrees.

Amy Alderton, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.

Tiffanie Alkire, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.

Teena Andrews, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Nursing.

Lisa Beeman, of Ridgeley, W.Va., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.

Rian Bittner, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.

Supreetha Bolar, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Applied Computer Science.

Derrick Carpenter, of LaVale, Md., received a Master of Medical Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies.

Nickolas Cook, of Rawlings, Md., received a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.

Matthew Cunningham, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Applied Computer Science.

Jenna Delaney, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.

Ryan Dunn, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.

Christine Gilbert, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.

Douglas Goodell, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Athletic Training.

Nathaniel Graves, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.

Lexie Grimm, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Medical Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies.

Kendra Hardesty, of Oakland, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.

Todd Harding, of Friendsville, Md., received a Master of Medical Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies.

Hannah Hardinger Brown, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.

Justin Hersh, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Counseling Psychology.

Zachary Hinebaugh, of Oakland, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.

Travis Hitchins, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.

Christopher Holstein, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching.

Colleen Jones-Greig, of LaVale, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.

John Kerns, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Recreation, Parks and Sport Management.

Sydney Kerns, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.

Alexander Kidwell, of LaVale, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.

Syully Koroh, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.

Kristen Lain, of Accident, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.

Jade Lewis, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Athletic Training.

Tessa Lutton, of Rawlings, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.

Skyler McKenzie, of Rawlings, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.

Olivia McKenzie, of Keyser, W.Va., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.

Tyler Michael, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Medical Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies.

Celeste Middle, of Oldtown, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.

Linden Nichols, of LaVale, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.

Hailee Owston, of Grantsville, Md., received a Master of Education degree in Education, General.

Emma Reed, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Medical Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies.

Regan Robinette, of LaVale, Md., received a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.

Stephanie Robison, of LaVale, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Counseling Psychology.

Kaylyn Shockey, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.

Brice Simpson, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.

Kshitij Singam, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Medical Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies.

Torey Weimer, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Business Administration degree in Management.

Laura Weinberger, of Frostburg, Md., received a Master of Science degree in Counseling Psychology.

Sam Westbrooks, of Cumberland, Md., received a Master of Arts degree in Teaching, Secondary.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you