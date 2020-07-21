FROSTBURG — The following students from the area have been named to the dean's list at Frostburg State University in recognition of outstanding academic achievement for the spring 2020 semester.
To be eligible, a student must undertake a minimum of 12 credit hours and earn a cumulative semester grade point average of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
Denise Adams, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Seth Adams, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Madeline Adwell, of Cumberland, MD.
Rachel Albright, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Amy Alderton, of Cumberland, MD.
Kevin Anderson, of Cumberland, MD.
Jacob Anderson, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Hannah Ansell, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Ashley Armbruster, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Zachary Arnold, of Frostburg, MD.
Tala Asaad, of Frostburg, MD.
Michael Ashby, of Lonaconing, MD.
Ava Ashby, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Ciara Atkinson, of Cumberland, MD.
Marisa Aurigemma, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Alyssa Bahner, of Oakland, MD.
Makyra Barger, of Cumberland, MD.
Katelyn Barnes, of Fort Ashby, WV.
William Baxter, of La Vale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jordan Beachy, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Haley Beck, of Cumberland, MD.
Kylie Beckman, of Oakland, MD.
Lawren Beeman, of Lonaconing, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Eric Beitzel, of Accident, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kelsey Bender, of Accident, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Daniel Bittinger, of Barton, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Robert Bittinger, of Frostburg, MD.
Christopher Bladen, of Rawlings, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Delanie Blubaugh, of La Vale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Sei Boayue, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Braden Bohn, of Mount Savage, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brenna Bohn, of Mount Savage, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Cameron Bohrer, of Cumberland, MD.
Alyssa Bonner, of La Vale, MD.
Rebekah Book, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Emily Book, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Cody Boone, of Frostburg, MD.
Tyler Bowers, of Luke, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Loudan Bowman, of Frostburg, MD.
Alexa Bradburn, of Cumberland, MD.
Michael Brault, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Amber Brault, of Oakland, MD.
Bailey Brewer, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Alexis Broadwater, of Cumberland, MD.
Emily Brobst, of Frostburg, MD.
Eleanor Browne, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Molly Browning, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brooke Butt, of Oakland, MD.
Trevor Byler, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kanykei Chorchonova, of Grantsville, MD.
Jacqulynn Clark, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Hannah Clark, of Mount Savage, MD.
Joshua Clem, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
William Coburn, of Frostburg, MD.
Abby Collins, of Bittinger, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Caitlyn Conrad, of La Vale, MD.
Noah Cook, of Lonaconing, MD.
Garrett Corley, of Ellerslie, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Chantel Craze, of Frostburg, MD.
Tyler Crosser, of Cumberland, MD.
Brianna Cutter, of Cumberland, MD.
Kayley Davis, of Grantsville, MD.
Cameron Davis, of Keyser, WV.
Tyler Davis, of Mount Savage, MD.
Lacey Day, of Cumberland, MD.
James Dean, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Holden DeMartino, of Frostburg, MD.
Noah DeMichele, of Westernport, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kaitlyn Derham, of Westernport, MD.
Alyssa DeVault, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Benjamin Devore, of Ellerslie, MD.
Elizabeth Doffermire, of Oldtown, MD.
Alexis Dolly, of Fort Ashby, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Benjamin Duckworth, of Cumberland, MD.
Charles Ducoty, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Michael Duggan, of Swanton, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Emma Duncan, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kayli Dunithan, of Friendsville, MD.
Ryan Dunn, of Cumberland, MD.
Emma Edwards, of Lonaconing, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Triston Eirich, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Tyler Eirich, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Joshua Elliott, of Flintstone, MD.
Brianna Evans, of Oakland, MD.
Clay Everett, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Michael Falter, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Madison Finnan, of Frostburg, MD.
Meghan Fitzwater, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Joshua Foreman, of Cumberland, MD.
Shyanne Foutz, of Barton, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Emily Fradiska, of La Vale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Shareece Frazier, of Cumberland, MD.
Sydney Friend, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Randall Ganoe, of Frostburg, MD.
Thomas Geatz, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Lauryn Glotfelty, of Oakland, MD.
Kaitlyn Gornall, of Cumberland, MD.
Cassandra Grabenstein, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Joseph Grabenstein, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Natalie Gray, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Shelby Gray, of Grantsville, MD.
Matthew Green, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Madison Green, of Lonaconing, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Michael Greene, of Swanton, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Alicen Greenwald-Steele, of Lonaconing, MD.
Eliza Griffith, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jenna Griffith, of Oakland, MD.
Francesca Gullion, of Lonaconing, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Samantha Haluska, of Levels, WV.
Todd Harding, of Friendsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Hannah Hardinger, of La Vale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Dana Hardy, of Ridgeley, WV.
Jasmine Harper, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Alex Hay, of Ridgeley, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Autum Hayward, of Swanton, MD.
Ariel Heckler, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jacy Heeter, of Rawlings, MD.
Jazlyn Heeter, of Rawlings, MD.
Ethan Helmstetter, of Cumberland, MD.
Emma Helmstetter, of La Vale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Hannah Hensel, of Frostburg, MD.
Bethany Hershberger, of Kitzmiller, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Justin Hershberger, of Kitzmiller, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Julia Hershman, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Michael Hollingsworth, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Cameron Hook, of Accident, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Mason Hordubay, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Corey Horner, of Crellin, MD.
Jared Hose, of Little Orleans, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
McKenna Houser, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Olivia Howard, of Flintstone, MD.
Brant Hughes, of Frostburg, MD.
Kory Hunter, of Frostburg, MD.
Grace Imes, of Ellerslie, MD.
Cherise Jenkins, of Frostburg, MD.
Stephen Jenkins, of La Vale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Seth Jones, of Frostburg, MD.
Audrey Jones, of Frostburg, MD.
Trent Kegg, of Cumberland, MD.
Lisa Ketterman, of Points, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Draven Kidwell, of Barton, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Ian Kight, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Samantha Kight, of Westernport, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Shyann King, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kyle Klotz, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Syully Koroh, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jordan Krampf, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
William Kunis, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Briana Kurek, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kara Kyle, of Barton, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Grace Lapid, of Frostburg, MD.
Kelsey Lapp, of Grantsville, MD.
Benjamin Lauder, of Frostburg, MD.
Johnny Lawrence, of Cumberland, MD.
Shayla Lewis, of Flinstone, MD.
Eryn Lindsay, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Garrett Linn, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Isaac Llewellyn, of Frostburg, MD.
Kaden Lohr, of La Vale, MD.
Scott Long, of Cumberland, MD.
Haley Lowdermilk, of Friendsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Lucas Lowery, of Ellerslie, MD.
Angela Lowry, of Oakland, MD.
Ivy Mackereth, of Oldtown, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Lydia Maffley, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Raye Maguire, of Paw Paw, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Tyler Malone, of Westernport, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Natalie Manges, of Friendsville, MD.
Cassidy Mark, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Joshua Marsh, of Westernport, MD.
Jeffrey Martin, of Cumberland, MD.
Trent Martin, of Rawlings, MD.
Beth Maszor, of New Creek, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Matthew Maust, of Accident, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Anita Maust, of Accident, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Hannah Mayne, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Meara McCarty, of Buffalo Mills, PA, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brandon McCloskey, of La Vale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Olivia McCoy, of Flintstone, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kolby McCusker, of Little Orleans, MD.
Kaden McElhenny, of Frostburg, MD.
Corey McKenzie, of Cresaptown, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Hayden McLaughlin, of Oakland, MD.
Tyler McManus, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Coleton McMillan, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Patience McMillan, of Frostburg, MD.
Luke Mertz, of Kitzmiller, MD.
Shawn Metheny, of Cumberland, MD.
Rebecca Meyers, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Benjamin Michael, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Erin Michael, of La Vale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Blake Milburn, of La Vale, MD.
Jacob Miller, of La Vale, MD.
Nicholas Miller, of La Vale, MD.
Stephan Mills, of Frostburg, MD.
Jesse Miltenberger, of Oldtown, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Andrew Moffett, of Cresaptown, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Julia Moore, of Cresaptown, MD.
Haylee Morton, of Cumberland, MD.
Sabrina Morton, of Westernport, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jessica Mullen, of Lonaconing, MD.
Alyssa Mullery, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Cheyenne Murphy, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Meghan Murphy, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Peyton Natolly, of Flintstone, MD.
Camden Nichols, of Swanton, MD.
Linden Nichols, of Swanton, MD.
Autumn Olinger, of Cumberland, MD.
Chad O'neal, of Cumberland, MD.
Hailee Owston, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Marcel Parker, of Cumberland, MD.
Chloe Parsons, of Wiley Ford, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Allison Paul, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brianna Powell, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Sadie Powell, of Frostburg, MD.
Mariah Pritts, of Frostburg, MD.
Jenna Puffinburger, of La Vale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Sarah Rafferty, of Frostburg, MD.
Brianna Ralston, of Frostburg, MD.
Jessica Raney, of Frostburg, MD.
Daniel Records, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brian Records, of Cumberland, MD.
Caitlyn Reed, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Christopher Reed, of Cumberland, MD.
Kerry Revell, of La Vale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Christian Reynard, of La Vale, MD.
Vanessa Riggs, of Mount Savage, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Luke Riley, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Alexis Ritchey, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Trevor Ritchie, of Frostburg, MD.
Sarah Robertson, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Kristian Robinette, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jordan Rohrbaugh, of Mountain Lake Park, MD.
Alex Rumgay, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Zachary Ruppenkamp, of Cumberland, MD.
Adam Ruppenkamp, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Madeline Santmyire, of Cumberland, MD.
Lillian Saville, of Cumberland, MD.
Anna Saweikis, of Rawlings, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Nicole Schroyer, of Oakland, MD.
Hannah Seddon, of Frostburg, MD.
Tucker Sensabaugh, of Cumberland, MD.
Brady Shaffer, of Cumberland, MD.
Sophia Shively, of La Vale, MD.
Holden Sibley, of Cumberland, MD.
Cailey Siegler, of Frostburg, MD.
Brice Simpson, of Cumberland, MD.
Nathan Sines, of Friendsville, MD.
Leah Sines, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Ella Sisler, of Friendsville, MD.
Grayson Smith, of Frostburg, MD.
Abigail Smith, of Keyser, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Joshua Smith, of McHenry, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Sarah Smith, of McHenry, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Robert Smith, of Mount Savage, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Paige Smith, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jaden Smith, of Rawlings, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Aaron Smith, of Romney, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Alec Smoot, of McHenry, MD.
Brooke Snyder, of Fort Ashby, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Ava Snyder, of Frostburg, MD.
Alexa Sowers, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Emma Staggs, of Elk Garden, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Carson Steiner, of Cumberland, MD.
Nathan Strietbeck, of Ridgeley, WV.
Nicholas Stumbaugh, of Cumberland, MD.
Claire Sullivan, of Frostburg, MD.
Carter Swan, of Cumberland, MD.
Nathnael Tessema, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jessica Thayer, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Brett Thomas, of Barton, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Madison Toothman, of McHenry, MD.
Justin Tran, of Cumberland, MD.
Kira Twigg, of Cumberland, MD.
Bryan Uhl, of Cumberland, MD.
Ty Ultis, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jacob VanMeter, of Cresaptown, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Haley Viola, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jinny Warn, of Frostburg, MD.
Matthew Warnick, of Oakland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Sylvia Watson, of Oakland, MD.
Dilan Weimer, of Mount Savage, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Abigail Wellings, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Megan Welsh, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Zachary Wesolowski, of Swanton, MD.
Rachel West, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Dakota Whitacre, of Cumberland, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
David Whitaker, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Megan Whitlock, of Keyser, WV, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Lyssa Wilhelm, of Cumberland, MD.
Allison Williams, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jacob Wilson, of Ellerslie, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Maddison Wilson, of Frostburg, MD.
Josh Wilson, of Westernport, MD.
Morgan Winegardner, of Swanton, MD.
Audrey Winfield, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Shae Winner, of Westernport, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Hannah Winters, of Mount Savage, MD.
Ashley Winters, of Mount Savage, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Logen Wolford, of La Vale, MD.
David Wood, of Little Orleans, MD.
Matthew Worgan, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Shayla Yaeger, of Frostburg, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Jenna Yommer, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Hailey Yommer, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Leah Yonker, of Little Orleans, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Antonia Zais, of La Vale, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Paul Zimmerman, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Shawn Zimmerman, of Grantsville, MD, with the distinction of a 4.0 grade point average.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.