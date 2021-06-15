MCHENRY — Garrett College conferred associate in arts, associate of arts in teaching, associate of science, associate of applied science and associate of science in engineering degrees to the following students during the May commencement.
AA, Arts & Sciences: Fine & Performing Arts: Katie M. Cantrell, summa cum laude, McHenry, and Patrick Q. Ogden, Oakland.
AA, Arts & Sciences: Mathematics/Science: Megan E. Lindsey, McHenry; and Carter B. Bowers, summa cum laude, Oakland.
AA, Arts & Sciences: Psychology: Taylor P. Reams, cum laude, Oakland.
AA, Arts & Sciences: Social & Behavioral Sciences: Katherine M. Keyes, Fort Washington, Ashley V. McKenzie, summa cum laude, Frostburg; Amy A. Herbaugh, Grantsville; Shaila A. VanSickle, cum laude, McHenry; Brittany N. Gank, Melina K. Schultz, cum laude; Madison T. Shaffer, Oakland; Brady R. Villa, Saxton, Pennsylvania; and Coby F. Howatineck, Citrus Springs, Florida.
AA, Business Administration: Allison N. Morris and Morgan N. Schrock, summa cum laude, both of Accident; Brody D. Collins, Bittinger; Colby A. Johnson, Frederick; Cody J. Eyler, summa cum laude, and Ally M. Kisner, both of Friendsville; Bradie M. Moore, summa cum laude, Lonaconing; Peyton D. Carr, summa cum laude, McHenry; Brandon S. Hill, magna cum laude and Lucas J. Root, both of Oakland; Susan E. Rexroad, summa cum laude, Swanton; and Eric S. Peters, summa cum laude, Shohola, Pennsylvania.
AA, General Studies: Cassidy M. Caldwell, Dundalk; Cross C. Ritchey, Frostburg; Lindsay E. Brewer, Grantsville; Aaron J. Lindsey, Hagerstown; Christa L. Coleman, Kitzmiller; Lillian S. Cuozzo, magna cum laude, McHenry; Brianna M. LeMay, Mountain Lake Park; Dylan M. Hammers, Katrina N. Marraccini and Riley N. Upole, summa cum laude, all of Oakland; William A. Rodriguez, Brooklyn, New York; Kiara P. Cole, Newport News, Virginia; and Patrick W. Bart, Shinnston, West Virginia.
AA, Liberal Arts: Catherine E. O’Brien, Oakland.
AA, Teacher Education: Elementary Education: Samuel R. Beeman, cum laude, Lonaconing; and Megan G. O’Neill, Oakland.
AAT, Elementary Education/Special Education: Brandon S. Green, summa cum laude, Oakland.
AS, Computer Science: Roger A. Dixon, Oakland; Eli J. Hott, Augusta, West Virginia; and Allison P. Oswald, cum laude, Blairsville, Pennsylvania.
AAS, Addictions Counseling: Alyson M. Bennett, cum laude, Grantsville; and Chelsea M. Sines-Ortiz, Oakland.
AAS, Adventure Sports Management: Cassandra A. Leach, Knoxville; JonLuke Mowell, Myersville; Emma G. Helton, Oakland; and Ivy J. Rodeheaver, Keyser.
AAS, Business & Information Technology: Business Management and Entrepreneurship: Breyell D. Powell, Baltimore; Christy N. Beckman, Kazzie Q. Sisler, Kennedy S. Weeks, summa cum laude, all of Oakland; and Robert A. O’Brien, Swanton.
AAS, Business & Information Technology: Graphic/Web Design: Thomas B. Brown and Olivia J. Weeks, summa cum laude, both of Oakland; and Justin D. Shafer, Swanton.
AAS, Cybersecurity: Sohn M. Cottrell, Westernport.
AAS, Natural Resources & Wildlife Technology: Logan C. Beeman, Accident; EllaRose E. Warnick, cum laude, Frostburg; Jennifer E. Condon, Laurel; Dakota J. Knott, cum laude Nanjemoy; Aaron T. Graham and Stephen M. Jones, summa cum laude, both of Oakland; Joseph A. Hadaway, Pasadena; Brady A. O’Brien, Swanton; Samantha E. Miller and Tess K. Nichols, both of Sykesville; Grant E. Helmstetter, Abbottstown, Pennsylvania; and William A. Decker, Garrett, Pennsylvania.
AAS, Paramedic Studies: Joshua T. Bosley, summa cum laude, Cumberland.
AAS, Sport Management: Ian C. Eggleston, summa cum laude, McHenry; Hunter J. Eitelbach, Brewster, Massachusetts; Michael G. Joyce, Land O’ Lakes, Florida; and Cameron S. Selders, Morgantown, West Virginia.
ASE, Electrical Engineering: Dawson R. Beitzel, cum laude, Grantsville.
Certificate, Cybersecurity: Brock A. Lewis, Oakland.
