MCHENRY — Garrett College recently announced students whose degrees were conferred in December: The degrees awarded include Associate in Arts (AA), Associate of Science (AS), and Associate of Applied Science (AAS), along with a certificate. These conferrals include:
Associate of arts, fine and performing arts: Jeremiah A. Quarles, Takoma Park.
AA, mathematics/science: Ashley N. Meyers, Cumberland; and Eli A. Reed, magna cum laude, McHenry.
AA, psychology: Liberty A. Cheshire, Swanton.
AA, social and behavioral sciences: Trista A. Aronhalt, Oakland; and Sophia L. Newman, Swanton.
AA, business administration: Caileigh R. Calhoun, magna cum laude, Friendsville; Steven A. Minnick, Grantsville; and Nicole E. Glotfelty, Oakland.
AA, general studies: Isaiah C. Skipper, Mountain Lake Park; Sydney B. Corley, Charles E. Olsson and Tenisha R. Thomas, Oakland; and Ibrahim H. Kanu, Silver Spring.
Associate of science, computer science: Austin Z. Jones, Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Associate of applied science, addictions counseling: Katelyn A. Price, summa cum laude, Cumberland; Mikali R. Artice, cum laude, Friendsville.
AAS, adventure sports management: Hayley D. Lawrence, Pamplin, Virginia.
AAS, business management and entrepreneurship: Sandy L. Fazenbaker, Grantsville.
AAS, cybersecurity: Claude F. Webb, Morgantown, West Virginia.
Certificate, cybersecurity: Seth J. Leone, Springs, Pennsylvania.
