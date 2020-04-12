MCHENRY — Garrett College has scheduled a series of virtual open house information sessions, “Let’s Talk Tuesday,” featuring live video presentations and a Q&A session with college representatives and departments, including Admissions, Financial Aid, Advising, Housing and Academics, geared for prospective students and parents on becoming a student at Garrett College.
Sessions will take place April 14, 6-7 p.m.; April 21, 3:30-4:30 p.m.; and April 28, 6-7 p.m.
College representatives will share information about the admissions process, programs of study, seamless transfer agreements, athletic programs, financial aid and scholarships. Information will be provided for on-campus housing, placement testing and new student advising.
Prospective students and parents are asked to register at https://www.garrettcollege.edu/explore-garrett.php to receive the Zoom invitation meeting link or contact Admissions at 301-387-3044 or admissions@garrettcollege.edun.
