Garrett County special ed teacher conference speaker

ACCIDENT — Garrett County Teacher of the Year Amy Rowan has been selected as a featured speaker at the Common Ground Conference to be held in Ocean City.
Approximately 1,250 educators will attend the education conference April 30-May 1.
Rowan will present the same interactive lecture at the 2020 International Society for Technology in Education conference in June in Anaheim, California.
For the past 14 years, Rowan has served as a classroom instructor for Maryland public schools. Prior to public education, she served as the instructional specialist for the Adult Education Program in Allegany County for 8.5 years. Rowan teaches English language arts at Northern Middle School.
Rowan will offer activities to gain insight into how struggling learners process information and gain tools to help them access grade-level curriculum with more independence. At Northern Middle, she holds the position of special education chair, PBIS team member, Green School coordinator, school wellness co-chair, countywide student government adviser, mentor teacher, after school tutor, home/hospital instructor and RTI Tier 3 ELA facilitator. She also serves on the school leadership team.
With master’s degrees in special education and school leadership, Rowan has facilitated numerous professional development opportunities on incorporating technology into the classroom at the local, state and national levels.
Rowan’s presentation is centered around equity and inclusion for all students. The web platforms that she uses contain resources for all cultural backgrounds.
