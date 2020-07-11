MCHENRY — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce and Garrett County Public Schools recently presented Work Ethic Diplomas to 43 Class of 2020 graduates from Northern and Southern high schools.
“On behalf of the Garrett County Chamber, congratulations to the 43 students in the Class of 2020 that have earned their Work Ethic Diplomas,” said Nicole Christian, president & CEO of the Garrett County Chamber. “We are very pleased to be recognizing the newest recipients of the Work Ethic Diploma. We are proud of their strong work ethic and know that because of it, they will be successful with their career and/or college endeavors.”
The Class of 2020 recipients of the Work Ethic Diploma are: Luke Adams, Caid Andrews, Todd Bemiller, Jared Bittinger, Mariah Bolden, Holly Buckley, Katherine Catulle, Cheyenne Chapman, Landon Custer, Tia DeGiovanni, Hailie DeWitt, Rachel Duggan, Ian Eggleston, Madison Embleton, Josilyn Evans, Kaelyn Glotfelty, Alexx Grady, Evan Lewis, Shiann Lynch, Sara Manley, Kristen Massey, Patrick McDonagh, Jacob McRobie, Parker Meyer, Hunter Meyers, Daniel Nickel, John-Paul Ogden, Madison Prudnick, Lauren Quinn, Cheyenne Reckart, Jocelyn Schoch, Bailey Skiles, Carmen Smith, Frederick Stemple, Kimberly Stemple, Jacob Sweitzer, Madison Sweitzer, Ella Warnick, Harleigh Wildesen, Bryson Wilt, Samantha Wilt, Peyton Wilson and Mason Wolf.
“Our graduates have learned the value of hard work,” said Chuck Olsson, chair of the Work Ethic Diploma program and vice president and chief human resources officer for First United Bank & Trust.
To be awarded a Work Ethic Diploma, students had to earn a minimum of points in the following criteria: discipline standard, attendance standard, absence standard, work experience, community service/internship project standard, overall grade point average standard, team work standard, drug-free (optional) and complete an exit interview.
“These students demonstrate the abilities and characteristics that employers in our community are seeking,” Laura Fike, chair of the Chamber’s Workforce Development Task Force and executive director of Garrett Mentors, said. “With the tighter and more competitive job market, earning a Work Ethic Diploma will give these students a leg up over other job applicants.”
The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce and Garrett County Public Schools launched the Work Ethic Diploma program in the spring of 2018 to address local workforce challenges by creating a pipeline of prospective employees who possess those quality attributes desired by employers.
The 43 students from the Class of 2020 are the newest recipients and are guaranteed interviews and higher wages by the participating businesses. Full details on the program can be found at www.visitdeepcreek.com/pages/WorkEthicDiploma.
For businesses interested in learning more about the program, please contact Holly Lane at 301-387-6171 or holly@garrettchamber.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.