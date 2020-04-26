OAKLAND — The Garrett County Public School’s proposed new reading and language arts materials and resources are available for review by the public.
The American Reading Co. core curriculum is recommended for prekindergarten to fifth grade. The materials build knowledge and skills through integrated reading, writing, listening and language.
The materials will be available for review through May 8 at https://www.garrettcountyschools.org/resources/instruction/pdf/ARC-Presentation.pdf.
Comments can be provided at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSetsr9nRsL2Gqvh7ki_sy33c90uIr2X1WuDSCoBwuHmLS-OnA/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1 .
Contact Stephanie Wesolowski, curriculum specialist, at 301-334-7656 for more informaton.
