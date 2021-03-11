OAKLAND — The first day of public school in Garrett County will be Sept. 7, the day after Labor Day.
The Garrett County Board of Education approved the 2021-22 school calendar at its March 9 public meeting.
Schools will be closed Oct. 15 for Autumn Glory; Nov. 25-26 and 29, Thanksgiving break; Dec. 24-Jan. 2, winter break; Jan. 17, Martin Luther King Jr. Day; Jan. 31, Parent-Teacher Conferences; Feb. 18, Presidents Day; April 15 and 18, Easter break; and May 30, Memorial Day.
High school graduations are scheduled for June 4. The last day of school will be June 7.
The calendar includes 10 possible makeup days and can be viewed at https://www.garrettcountyschools.org/resources/public-information/pdf/calendars/GCPS-Calendar-2021-2022--03.10.21.pdf.
