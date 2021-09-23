MCHENRY — Continuing Education and Workforce Development of Garrett College recently partnered with the Western Maryland Consortium to offer soft skills classes to youth in Garrett County.
The Western Maryland Consortium provides educational and job training services to unemployed or underemployed adults, youth and dislocated workers.
Participants of the Summer Youth Work Program for 14- to 24-year-olds attended a three-day workshop, Soft Skills for the Workplace, for an overview of the basic behaviors, etiquette and protocols that an employee needs to be successful.
The course provided instruction on how to create a resume, cover letter and conduct an effective job search and interview.
For more information on soft skills training, contact 301-387-3069.
