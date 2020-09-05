GC memorial scholarship honors Dr. Robert 'Bob' Smith

MCHENRY — The Garrett College Foundation recently announced the formation of the Dr. Robert W. “Bob” Smith Memorial Scholarship, established by the Smith family. The scholarship provides support for students enrolled in continuing education and workforce development programs at Garrett College.
As an independent geographic consultant, Smith advised on all aspects of ocean policies and planning and developing strategies for exploring and exploiting offshore resources. He provided extensive geographic and technical expertise for maritime boundary negotiations and arbitration, sovereignty disputes and the development of offshore energy resources.
For almost 31 years, he worked as a geographer for the U.S. Department of State, serving as the expert on maritime boundary and jurisdictional issues. He was responsible for the geographical aspects of negotiating U.S. bilateral maritime boundaries and establishing U.S. claims to marine jurisdiction.
Smith served as a board member for the Garrett College Foundation. He was the co-author of three books on excessive maritime claims.
Having taught at Georgetown University, the Rhodes Academy and on Semester at Sea voyages, Smith was a lecturer on cruise ships providing insight on current events such as the Arctic Ocean, South China Sea and piracy.
Smith had a home in Garrett County since 1988 and was a full-time resident since 2007.
To make a gift to the Dr. Robert “Bob” Smith Memorial Scholarship, visit https://my.garrettcollege.edu/GCM/gift/PersonalInfo online or contact the Garrett College Foundation Office at 301-387-3131.
