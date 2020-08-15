Gibson earns ACM teaching award

CUMBERLAND — Stephen Gibson, professor of history and chair of behavioral and social sciences at Allegany College of Maryland, was honored with the Sanner Award for Outstanding Teaching during ACM’s 2020 awards presentation held during a virtual college assembly.
Gibson, who joined ACM in 2007, is recognized by colleagues as a model of how to guide students toward their academic goals. In the words of one of his students, “Dr. Gibson is excellent instructor, very knowledgeable, a great speaker, and well organized.”
Commended for his ability to make history come alive for his students, Gibson was nominated by Rick Layman, Lex Merrill, Patsy McKenzie, Diane McMahon and Miha Wood, all full-time faculty members of ACM’s behavioral and social science Ddivision.
Gibson is the 34th recipient of the award, which was established by Miriam Sanner, a former board of trustees chair and ACM Foundation board member emerita. Faculty members submit nominations for the college-wide award and selection is made by the Faculty Status Committee, a peer group that represents ACM’s full-time faculty members.
Gibson, a Cumberland resident, received a bachelor’s degree from Illinois College, a master’s degree from the University of Illinois and a doctorate from St. Louis University.
