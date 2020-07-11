ROMNEY, W.Va. — The Hampshire County Arts Council has selected its 2020 scholarship recipients.
The winners, chosen by a panel of judges, are Alex Kimble of Augusta and Nathan Wilson of Romney.
Kimble has assisted with the annual Essentially Ellington competition at Shenandoah University and volunteers her time giving non-profit performances for local benefit organizations. She is the vice president of Shenandoah Jazz Education Network chapter and a member of the Shenandoah Conservatory American String Teacher Association chapter and the International Society of Bassists.
Wilson is a music major at West Virginia University. He has been participating in band, jazz band and other musical ensembles. He is planning to get a degree in music education in order to become a school band director and music teacher. He hopes to encourage and develop in others the same excitement that he has for music and, at the same time, to help promote strong music programs in public schools.
While at WVU, he has enjoyed participating in the WVU marching band, The Pride of West Virginia. As the band director, he has begun to learn how to play numerous instruments.
Serving as the judges were local residents Nancy Judd, John Berry, Rob Cookman, Michelle Penland, Jim Morris and Robin Pancake.
