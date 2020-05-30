Hampshire student designs D&E College coin

ELKINS, W.Va. — When Davis & Elkins College senior AnnMarie Timbrook of Hampshire County was asked to design the Commemorative Medal for the Class of 2020, she decided to focus on an individual she says exemplifies resilience, determination and willpower.
Ironically, those same character traits are the ones she believes the campus community exhibited in meeting the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Embossed on the front of the coin is Timbrook’s drawing of Associate Professor of Art Michael Doig in front of the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral rose window. The back is inscribed with the college logo.
“I selected Michael because he was one of my greatest mentors during my college experience,” Timbrook said.
Timbrook collaborated with Assistant Professor of Art Kevin “Woody” Woodcock for ideas and various aspects of the design.
Wanting the design to be a surprise for Doig, Timbrook and Woodcock kept their work a secret. Once the coin was produced, D&E President Chris A. Wood shared it with Doig.
“I thought it was awesome,” Doig said. “I was very flattered.”
Doig has served as a professor and mentor to Timbrook since her freshman year.
With a double major in art and psychology, Timbrook has secured a position at The Lighthouse, a residential center in Romney for women overcoming addiction.
A resident of Shanks, she is the daughter of Dawn and Bradley Timbrook.
Now a tradition at Davis & Elkins College, the Graduating Class Commemorative Medal was introduced to the class of 2013. The idea and support came from former D&E Trustee Bill Sudbrink, an avid coin collector who also donated multiple Roman coins to The Stirrup Gallery.
