CUMBERLAND — Hannah Willetts was the class orator at the 132nd graduation ceremony held May 27 at Allegany High School.
Over her four years at Allegany, Willetts was involved in both academics and extracurricular activities.
She was a starter on the varsity soccer team for four years, earning the role of captain both her junior and senior years. She has held officer positions in both Future Business Leaders of America and Student Council for the last three years, becoming president of FBLA from 2018-2019 and president of her class from 2018-2020.
She is an AP Scholar, a Rotary Student of the Month, a member of National Honor Society, and has competed in Model UN and Envirothon.
She was selected to represent her school at the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Conference and was a member of the 2018 State Championship Mock Trial Team. She has organized numerous community events, including a two-week volunteer STEM exploration project for the elementary schools in the county.
Willetts ranks first in her class with a 4.60 GPA. She will be attending the University of Maryland in College Park in the fall, where she will major in business management. Hannah is the daughter of Jason and Danielle Willetts.
