ACCIDENT — Northern Middle School student Laura Huelskamp will advance to the National History Day competition after winning first place for junior individual exhibits in the Maryland History Day event.
The winning project, titled “Aren’t Lights Grand?”: Breaking Barriers in History with Rural Electrification, was completed under the direction of teacher Amanda Wilburn, who was named District Teacher of the Year.
Northern Middle students Benjamin Nazelrod and Michael Nazelrod received an Award for Excellence in Civic Engagement and Action in the junior division for a group exhibit, Overcoming Apartheid, under the direction of Mike SanJulian.
Fort Hill High School student Carl Eckard received the George Washington Leadership Prize for senior individual exhibit for Thomas Paine: Breaking Barriers with Pen and Paper under the direction of Kayla Hutson.
Shera Chandler, Fort Hill High School, was named District Teacher of the Year.
The state competition, usually held in person, is the culmination of a year-long program from Maryland Humanities. Due to COVID-19, the contest was converted to a digital format this year, with project evaluation across five categories taking place over four weeks. More than 25,000 Maryland students participated at the school level.
Competitors at Maryland History Day already won first or second place in their category at school and district levels.
Students from seven counties and Baltimore City will represent Maryland in the National History Day competition, where they will compete among 3,000 participants from across the country and beyond.
