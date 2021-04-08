CUMBERLAND — Fort Hill High School student Maria Eckard’s History Day exhibit, “The Culper Spy Ring: Masters of Discrete Communications,” took first place in the county and will be judged at the state level.
The theme for this year’s National History Day contest is “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.” The virtual Maryland History Day Contest will be held May 1.
Sadie Bennett of Mountain Ridge High School took first place in the essay category with “The Battle for Victory Through Gardens” and will also advance to the state level.
Additional winners in the exhibit category were Macie McKinley and Tanner Wertz, Fort Hill, “The First Telephone,” second place; and Xavier Ashley, Fort Hill, “Cell Phones & Social Media,” third.
The National History Day Program is open to middle and high school students across the United States. ACPS holds a district contest each year. The top winner in each category advances to the state and national competitions. The National History Day Program is part of the required curriculum for all honors U.S. History II students in ACPS. Students in other classes may also participate in project-based learning.
