'History of Ice Industry' book now available

CUMBERLAND — Local historian Andrew Sparber’s latest book, “The History of the Ice Industry of Western Maryland,” was recently released.
The book is a graphic story of the how ice was an essential part of life in Western Maryland.
“It was a time before electricity and refrigerators,” Sparber said. “The research for this book has unearthed wonderful photographs and maps showing the early ice harvesting, ice houses and the men that delivered ice to the community,” he said.
Posts and photographs taken from “Growing up in Cumberland and Western Maryland” help tell the story of trips to ice houses in the 50s and 60s.
“The book is available at The Book Center, Cumberland, Main Street Books in Frostburg or online from Amazon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.