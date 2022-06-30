LAVALE — Jackson “Jack” Hawkins of LaVale was recently awarded the Doctor of Optometry degree from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tennessee.
Hawkins graduated magna cum laude as a member of Beta Sigma Kappa, an honorary scholastic fraternity for students demonstrating exceptional academic achievement.
Hawkins is the son of Amanda and David Hawkins and the grandson of Peggy and Robert Hawkins and Jean and Donald Spears. He is a graduate of Allegany High School and Frostburg State University.
