OAKLAND — Janet Gregory has been named coordinator of the Title I Program in Garrett County Public Schools beginning in the 2021-22 school year.
Gregory has been employed by Garrett County Public Schools since 1997. She has served as the principal of Yough Glades Elementary School from 2010 to the present and the principal of Friendsville Elementary School from 2009-10. She held the position of coordinator of staff development from 2007-09 and taught at Southern Middle School for 10 years and Dennett Road Elementary School for four years.
Gregory holds a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary/middle school education and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Frostburg State University. She received her administration and supervision endorsement from North Georgia University. She also holds a Maryland Advanced Professional Certificate with administrator I and II endorsements.
“Mrs. Gregory has served as an administrator of two different Title I schools during her tenure with GCPS," said Superintendent of Schools Barbara Baker. "Her experience as a principal, combined with her work in staff development, will allow her the ability to ensure that all components of the Title I program are implemented with fidelity. Furthermore, she will be an asset to each Title I principal to identify needs and close learning gaps in those schools.”
Gregory has participated in assessment range finding, item review and benchmarking at the state level, in the state-level Master Plan Review and attended Maryland Association of Elementary School Principals state conferences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.