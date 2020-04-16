Jennifer Flinn named Bishop Walsh principal

CUMBERLAND – Jennifer Flinn has been appointed principal of Bishop Walsh School effective July 1, Joe Carter, president of Bishop Walsh, announced.
“Mrs. Flinn is a respected and beloved math, science and technology teacher and administrator in our community, and we are confident that her knowledge and love of Bishop Walsh will serve her well in the leadership position of principal,” said Carter. “She has been with Bishop Walsh for 14 years and her work with faculty, staff, parents and students has demonstrated a deep love for and a commitment to excellence in Catholic education.
"Mrs. Flinn has demonstrated a dedication to high academic expectations, earning the honor of being the valedictorian of her 1999 Bishop Walsh graduating class. Her work as dean and assistant principal of Bishop Walsh Catholic School for the past four years will serve her well as she guides our school to continue to be a beacon of learning and faith for our children and families.”
For more information on Bishop Walsh, visit www.bishopwalsh.org or contact the school at 301-724-5360, ext. 105.
