OAKLAND — John Hummel has accepted the position of director of student services for Garrett County Public Schools beginning in the 2021-22 school year.
Hummel has been employed with Garrett County Public Schools since 2008. Since 2019, he has been the principal of Southern Middle School. He was also the assistant principal at Northern Garrett High School from 2017-19 and guidance counselor from 2008-2017.
Hummel has been a crisis intervention counselor at Garrett Regional Medical Center since 2013. He also worked as a mobile therapist/ behavior specialist consultant in Somerset, Pennsylvania, a school counselor at Warm Springs Intermediate School in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, and an education coordinator at Maryland Salem Children’s Trust.
“Mr. Hummel brings a unique combination of administrative and guidance experience to the position of Director of Student Services. He has helped lead district initiatives and has attended both local and statewide professional development opportunities for administrators. I believe he will be an excellent addition to our district-level administrative team and will work very well with the staff, students, and families.”
Hummel holds a Bachelor of Science degree in youth ministries from Grace College in Winona Lake, Indiana, and a Master of Education degree in school counseling from Frostburg State University. He also holds a Maryland Advanced Professional Certificate with administrator I and II and school counseling endorsements.
