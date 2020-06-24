Kathleen Zamagias retires from Bishop Walsh

CUMBERLAND — Bishop Walsh School elementary teacher Kathleen Zamagias recently retired after 40 years teaching with 18 of those years at BW.
Zamagias was hired to teach third grade at St. Patrick’s School in Cumberland in 1979 and she continued to teach at St. John Neumann when it was created by the consolidation of the Catholic elementary schools. In 2002, Zamagias moved up to Bishop Walsh School when it became a pre-K to 12th grade school. She taught first grade for 18 years at Bishop Walsh.
“Kathleen is a great team player, willing to lend a helping hand wherever and whenever needed,” Sister Kathleen Jancuk, teacher at BW and former principal of St. John Neumann, said. “Because she’s a good listener, Kathleen is a great support to her colleagues, as well as the administration. She will be greatly missed.”
“Kathleen is a dedicated and enthusiastic teacher, with a great sense of humor,” said Ray Kiddy, former BW principal. “The children really like Kathleen because she’s always fair with them. Kathleen is well-loved by all.”
She is married to James Zamagias. They have two children who graduated from Bishop Walsh: Stephen, Class of 1998, and Betsy, Class of 2003. They are the grandparents to three girls: Charlotte, Colette and Emmy.
Zamagias said she will enjoy spending more time with family after retirement.
For more information on Bishop Walsh, visit online at www.bishopwalsh.org or contact the school at 301-724-5360, ext. 105.
