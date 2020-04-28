Kista Powell named Garrett County Teacher of the Year

ACCIDENT — Northern Garrett High School teacher Kista Powell has been named the 2020-21 Garrett County Teacher of the Year.
Powell teaches allied health and biomedical science and has been employed by Garrett County Public Schools since 2014. “Ms. Powell has worked to build terrific programs in both allied health and biomedical science at Northern Garrett. They have become two of our most popular pathways,” said Barbara Baker, GCPS superintendent of schools.
Powell has a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree from American Sentinel University and is pursuing a master’s degree in nursing education. She was an emergency room nurse for 17 years before coming to Northern. “My goal is to leave a lasting impression on my students, particularly when it comes to serving the needs of others,” Powell said.
A Youth in Action leader, student council adviser and class adviser during her teaching career, Powell has served on the Honor Society Faculty Committee and the PAC committee for Project Lead the Way. She has been a CPR instructor for students, coaches and staff, as well as a middle school softball coach.
Powell spearheaded a community online fundraiser to help people with medical expenses and has raised over $27,000. The project began with a focus on helping a former Northern graduate get a new wheelchair. Powell continues her efforts focused on the family and friends of her students who are affected by different medical conditions. “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others,” Powell said.
“One major public education issue that I think we as educators should hone more focus on would be social-emotional learning standards. Many students in our school systems have suffered trauma or unimaginable situations that make it difficult for them to function in everyday life. In my class, I incorporate social-emotional lessons on coping mechanisms, healthy relationships and self-regulation. We as educators need to be more aware of ways to support students affected by trauma.
“I am so humbled to be the GCPS Teacher of the Year. There are many other people who are just as deserving. I think back to the teachers who motivated and inspired me to be where I am today and I realize just how fortunate I was and am.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.