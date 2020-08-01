Lattin named assistant principal at Bishop Walsh

CUMBERLAND — Beth Lattin has been appointed assistant principal of Bishop Walsh School.
“Beth proved herself to be a dynamic math teacher last year here at Bishop Walsh and we are confident that she will serve BW well in the leadership position of assistant principal,” said BW President Joseph Carter.
Lattin was born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware. She received a dual Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics and English literature from George Washington University. Lattin earned her master’s degree in mathematics and mathematics education from Columbia University.
Lattin taught in New York City independent schools for almost a decade. Her family relocated to Western Maryland so her husband, Ben, could start a palliative care program at UPMC Western Maryland. Lattin has two sons, Rapheal, 3 months, and Gabriel, 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.