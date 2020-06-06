CUMBERLAND — Lighthouse Christian Academy announced its honor roll for the third marking period of the school year.
Straight A honor roll
First grade — Octaviah Bowman, Duke Dayton, Isaac Duncanson, Gavin Harbaugh and Leigha Kimble.
Second grade — Lillian Dodrill and Grayson Long.
Third grade — Gabrielle Bender
Ninth grade — Timothy George
Tenth grade — Ava Buser and Nevaeh Sills
Eleventh grade — Rebekah George
A-B honor roll
First grade — Myla Beaken, Joe Browning, Serenity Kitis, Josiah Miller, Blakelyn Pyles, Madison Theimer and Blaine Thorne.
Second grade — Callan Harper, Carter Kennell, Jacob Shade and Kaleb Thompson.
Third grade — Cayenne Ostrander.
Fourth grade — Landan Raley.
Fifth grade — Pierce Bender, Avery Copeland and P. Trey Duncanson.
Seventh grade — Samuel Zufall.
Eighth grade — Bailee Raines.
Twelfth grade — Joel Niland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.