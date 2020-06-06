CUMBERLAND — Lighthouse Christian Academy announced its honor roll for the third marking period of the school year.

Straight A honor roll

First grade — Octaviah Bowman, Duke Dayton, Isaac Duncanson, Gavin Harbaugh and Leigha Kimble.

Second grade — Lillian Dodrill and Grayson Long.

Third grade — Gabrielle Bender

Ninth grade — Timothy George

Tenth grade — Ava Buser and Nevaeh Sills

Eleventh grade — Rebekah George

A-B honor roll

First grade — Myla Beaken, Joe Browning, Serenity Kitis, Josiah Miller, Blakelyn Pyles, Madison Theimer and Blaine Thorne.

Second grade — Callan Harper, Carter Kennell, Jacob Shade and Kaleb Thompson.

Third grade — Cayenne Ostrander.

Fourth grade — Landan Raley.

Fifth grade — Pierce Bender, Avery Copeland and P. Trey Duncanson.

Seventh grade — Samuel Zufall.

Eighth grade — Bailee Raines.

Twelfth grade — Joel Niland. 

