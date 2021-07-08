CUMBERLAND — Sheri Aspito at Lighthouse Christian Academy reported that the following elementary, middle and high school students have obtained the honor roll for the fourth marking period of the school year.
Straight A honor roll
First grade — Colton Browning, Jonah Browning, Bentley Cowan, Layla Detrick, Aizen Frost, Isaiah Georg, Brody Kifer, Owen Leedy, Corbin Nadreau, Owen Roy and Noah Troutman.
Second grade — Joe Browning, Finnley Burner, Duke Dayton, Isaac Duncanson, Alexis Fields, Gavin Harbaugh and Leigha Kimble.
Third grade — Easton Robinson, Jacob Shade and Heaven-Renee Smith.
Fourth grade — Zeke Raines, Caleb Rosa and Ava Ulrich.
Fifth grade — Josephine Reeves.
Sixth grade — Erica Doman and Collin Larson.
Tenth grade — Liam Barnes and Timothy George.
Eleventh grade — Ava Buser.
Twelfth grade — Rebekah George.
A-B honor roll
First grade — Elizabeth Bise, Bentley Emerick, Roland Ficarro-Holliday, Hayden Frost, Luke Gaughan, Pilot Hocherl, Brayden Landis, Amelia Reeves and Travis Wyant.
Second grade — Baylen Bishop, Ean Bise, Mia Broadwater, Serenity Kitis, Oakley Lindner, Laura Lybarger, Blakelyn Pyles, Octaviah Sneathen-Bowman, Finley Thompson, Blaine Thorne and Denver Woolard.
Third grade — Elias Browning, Lillian Dodrill, Carter Kennell, Grayson Long and Mylee McDonald.
Fourth grade — Arabella Bishop, Cameron Buffington and Jacob Martin.
Fifth grade — Kaitlyn Kunis, Isaac Metcalf, Sarah Pilcher, Landan Raley and Anna Rhodes.
Sixth grade — Peter “Trey” Duncanson and Carter Knipple.
Seventh grade — Ivy Hocherl and Cobe Penick.
Eighth grade — Christopher Maistros.
Ninth grade — Bailee Raines.
Tenth grade — Haylee Pyles.
