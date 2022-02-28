FROSTBURG — At the 159th commencement ceremonies at Frostburg State University in December, the following area residents were among the more than 300 candidates for degrees.
Madeline Adwell, of Cumberland, Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Falisha Arnold, of Oakland, Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Amber Asaad, of Frostburg, Bachelor of Science degree in English.
Erica Bennett, of LaVale, Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Rian Bittner, of Frostburg, Bachelor of Science degree in Social Science.
Lauren Blayney, of Cumberland, Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Kaitlyn Booth, of Mount Savage, Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Dee Bower, of Cumberland, Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Brandon Broadwater, of Oakland, Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Chase Clark, of Rawlings, Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
Nickolas Cook, of Rawlings, Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Michael Falter, of Cumberland, Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
Emilee Fierro, of Frostburg, Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.
Kylie Frantz, of Grantsville, Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.
Kendra Friend, of Friendsville, Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Shelby Gray, of Grantsville, Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Madison Green, of Lonaconing, Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics.
Bethany Hershberger, of Kitzmiller, Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary/Middle School Dual Certification.
Samantha Kight, of Westernport, Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.
William Kunis, of Cumberland, Bachelor of Science degree in Social Science.
Abria Lantz, of Ridgeley, W.Va., Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Benjamin Lauder, of Frostburg, Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Tong Li, of LaVale, Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Broc Lohr, of Swanton, Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
Beth Maszor, of New Creek, Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary/Middle School Dual Certification.
Malakia May, of Oldtown, Bachelor of Science degree in Biology.
Emily McDonough, of Frostburg, Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Patience McMillan, of Frostburg, Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Rebecca Meyers, of Grantsville, Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education.
Samantha Michaels, of Accident, Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
Blake Milburn, of LaVale, Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
Lou Montgomery, of Rawlings, Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
Trent Montgomery, of Rawlings, Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Art and Design.
Tori Neece, of Oakland, Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education.
Patrycja Przybyl, of Cumberland, Bachelor of Science degree in Interpretive Biology and Natural History.
Vanessa Riggs, of Mount Savage, Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
Bryer Saville, of Cumberland, Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife and Fisheries and Interpretive Biology and Natural History.
Abby Schneider, of Frostburg, Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
Caleb Sharp, of Frostburg, Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and Philosophy.
Madisyn Smith, Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society and Sociology.
Grayson Smith, Bachelor of Science degree in Wildlife and Fisheries.
Kyle Stottlemyer, Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication.
Zechariah Strand, Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society.
Nicholas Stumbaugh,Bachelor of Science degree in Law and Society.
Brett Thomas, of Barton, Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science.
Ty Ultis, of Frostburg, Bachelor of Science degree in Secure Computing and Information Assurance.
Samantha Vega, Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.
Lisa Whetzel, Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies.
Jenna Yommer, Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood/Elementary Education.
