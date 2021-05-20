The following local students earned degrees from University of Maryland Global Campus:

• Christina Puffenbarger, Cumberland, Bachelor of Science summa cum laude, finance.

• Lindsay Allen, Cumberland, Bachelor of Science cum laude, psychology.

• Destinee Frankenberry, Cumberland, Bachelor of Science magna cum laude, management studies.

• David Pierre, LaVale, Bachelor of Science, software development and security.

• Neil Brisendine, Swanton, Bachelor of Science summa cum laude, computer networks and cybersecurity.

• Xavier Trimble, Cumberland, Bachelor of Science, computer networks and cybersecurity.

• Nicholas Tabler, Cumberland, Master of Science, cloud computing architecture.

• Regan Stone Alvarez, Cumberland, Master of Science, management.

