The following local students earned degrees from University of Maryland Global Campus:
• Christina Puffenbarger, Cumberland, Bachelor of Science summa cum laude, finance.
• Lindsay Allen, Cumberland, Bachelor of Science cum laude, psychology.
• Destinee Frankenberry, Cumberland, Bachelor of Science magna cum laude, management studies.
• David Pierre, LaVale, Bachelor of Science, software development and security.
• Neil Brisendine, Swanton, Bachelor of Science summa cum laude, computer networks and cybersecurity.
• Xavier Trimble, Cumberland, Bachelor of Science, computer networks and cybersecurity.
• Nicholas Tabler, Cumberland, Master of Science, cloud computing architecture.
• Regan Stone Alvarez, Cumberland, Master of Science, management.
