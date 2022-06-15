FROSTBURG — Several local students were among those recognized at Frostburg State University's Honors Convocation.
Ashley Armbruster of Cumberland received departmental honors in mathematics. She served as president of the Kappa Mu Epsilon honor society in mathematics and also performed with the University Chorale, FSU Chamber Singers and Vocal Jazz Ensemble. Armbruster worked for the mathematics department as a learning assistant and encouraged calculus students to work in groups and helped them answer conceptual questions. She completed three research projects in mathematics, one at FSU and two at the National Science Foundation-funded Research Experiences for Undergraduates. Armbruster has been accepted with a teaching assistantship to three different doctoral programs in both mathematics and mathematics education.
Tiffany Arnett of Frostburg received graduate program honors in school counseling for supporting her peers and new students. She is involved in community outreach and social justice causes that work to better the region and its schools.
Blair Boscolo, of Greencastle, Pennsylvania, received graduate program honors in educational leadership and teaches music at Smithsburg Elementary School in Washington County. Her capstone project examined the impact of positive referrals on student discipline. While at Bester Elementary in Hagerstown, she launched the school's first after-school choir and she recently judged the Cumberland Valley School of Music's Merit Auditions. She teaches piano and launched a virtual group for adult devotion that included several church congregations, providing social opportunities at a time when many organizations, including churches, had to close due to the pandemic.
Joshua Clem of Cumberland received departmental honors in biology and was a leader for multiple student groups, including Tri-Beta — National Biology Honor Society and the student chapter of the American Chemical Society. He conducted independent research in multiple areas, most notably advancing the characterization of Triticain-alpha, the protein from wheat, as a therapeutic treatment for those suffering from gluten intolerance. Clem has been accepted into four doctoral programs and will attend the University of Georgia to begin his investigations focused on the use of genetic engineering to improve crops for better nutrition, health and yield.
Rita Hegeman of Barton received graduate program honors in applied computer science and was inducted into Kappa Mu Epsilon, the mathematics honor society, and Sigma Pi Sigma, the physics honor society, during her undergraduate career. She recently added Upsilon Pi Epsilon, the computer science honor society, to her list. Hegeman developed multiple database and information technology related programs while serving as director of the Regional Math/Science Center. She plans to continue working as a software engineer and begin working with her family on some independent projects.
Michael Hollingsworth of Oakland received departmental honors in law and society, graduating with a double major in law and society (legal studies) and political science with minors in philosophy and communication studies. He will be applying to Master of Public Policy programs in the D.C. area.
Noah Loar of Frostburg received departmental honors in elementary/middle school education. He received multiple scholarships, awards and honors and was named to the dean's list every semester. As a student intern at John Humbird Elementary and Braddock Middle School, he was described by his supervisor as patient, caring and engaging.
Rebecca Meyers of Grantsville received departmental honors in elementary education. She graduated in December before completing elementary internships in grades two and three and earning her major's highest score on the teacher performance assessment. She is employed as an intervention teacher at Crellin Elementary School and plans to begin working on her master's degree in the coming academic year.
Jeanette Milburn of LaVale received graduate program honors in curriculum and instruction and graduated with a master's with a concentration in curriculum and instruction in December. She is employed as a teacher at John Humbird Elementary School and is a proponent of using instructional technology. She played a key role in providing multiple video trainings as Allegany County Public Schools transitioned to online learning during the 2020-2021 academic year.
Jessica Mullen of Lonaconing received departmental honors in international studies. With an associate degree in secondary education from Allegany College of Maryland, she chose to major in international studies with a concentration in international business and a minor in cultural anthropology. She has worked full time as the overnight supervisor at a regional convenience store chain and was named to the dean's list each term. Mullen wants to return to college to earn a degree in education to be able to teach social science classes at a high school or university.
Meghan Murphy of Frostburg received departmental honors in computer science and was as a member of the Upsilon Pi Epsilon Computer Science Honor Society. She served as a senator for the Student Government Association, worked as a project management/business analyst intern for the IT department and presented a research poster at the CCSC-E Conference. She also participated in the Computer Science Club and Girls Who Code Summer Camp. Murphy recently accepted a position at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Washington, D.C.
Camden Nichols of Swanton received graduate program honors in teaching — secondary and plans to become a biology teacher. He was cited for being an impactful teacher whose planning and delivery of the course material are innovative and thorough.
Ashley Perrin of Cumberland received departmental honors in early childhood/elementary education and was consistently named to the dean's list. She has served as a member and vice president of the PTO at Cresaptown Elementary School and completed internships in Head Start and public-school classrooms. She is a long-term substitute teacher in Allegany County and has applied for a teaching position there with plans to complete her master's in early childhood education.
Sarah Robertson of Frostburg received departmental honors in marketing and finance and graduated with a degree in business administration with a concentration in global business and minors in management, finance and marketing. She was nominated as the department of marketing and finance's outstanding student honoree and was the president of Beta Gamma Sigma business honor society of FSU. She served as a hospitality manager for the Cultural Event Series and worked as news section editor for The Bottom Line, FSU's student newspaper. Robertson plans to pursue a career in event management/marketing.
Zachary Ruppenkamp of Cumberland received graduate program honors in business administration and graduated in December from the Master of Business Administration program with a data analytics concentration. After completing his undergraduate degree in accounting with honors from FSU in 2020, he joined the MBA program and served the College of Business as a graduate assistant for the accounting, management and marketing and finance departments. He helped professors with research, collecting data and grading student papers. He was also nominated by the FSU MBA program for the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Business Student award of 2022.
Madeline Santmyire of Cumberland received departmental honors in health science and graduated with a major in health science and a minor in chemistry. She was the vice president of Gamma Sigma Epsilon, the national chemistry honor society, and was a member of Tri-Beta, the national biology honor society. She has been accepted at The Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tennessee.
Nicole Skidmore of Frostburg received graduate program honors in recreation, parks and sport management. She served as a graduate assistant for the program and is an advocate for nature-based recreation, including forest therapy programs, as a tool to improve physical and mental health. Her final project for the degree was developing an innovative forest therapy trail program for New Germany State Park.
Lora Teets of Oakland received departmental honors in psychology and completed an internship at Garrett County Lighthouse, serving individuals with serious mental illnesses.
Cody Watkins of LaVale received graduate program honors in counseling psychology and was a full-time graduate assistant working on research and assessment for the department of psychology. He completed an internship at UMPC Western Maryland over the past year.
Lisa Whetzel of Frostburg received departmental honors in liberal studies and graduated magna cum laude in December with her bachelor's in liberal studies, focusing on mass communication and photography. A nontraditional student, she began college in 1991 and returned to community college in 2015 to fulfill her lifelong goal of earning a degree. Whetzel has been inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi honor society. She is pursuing her MBA at FSU and hopes to operate a home-based photography business.
Audrey Winfield of Frostburg received departmental honors in exercise and sport science, worked in the Registrar's Office for the last four years and was on the dean's list for all eight semesters while at FSU. She has completed observation hours at Progressive Physical Therapy and interned at Life Fitness Management in LaVale. Winfield has been accepted into the University of Shenandoah's Doctor of Physical Therapy Program and plans to become a licensed physical therapist.
