CUMBERLAND — As Allegany County Public Schools builds a hybrid model for the return of in-person instruction, timeline changes are expected due to COVID-19-related issues, including social distancing and how it will impact transportation, Interim Superintendent Jeff Blank said at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.
While state recommendations, including that people stay at least six feet apart in order to prevent the spread of the virus have complicated school reopening plans, ACPS is working for the safe return of students to buildings.
Dr. Jennifer Corder, deputy health officer for Allegany and Garrett counties, and school officials discussed potential problems, plans and processes for how and when students can return to in-person learning.
BOE Vice President Deb Frank asked Corder whether the local health department is prepared to meet with school nurses “almost on a daily basis” and handle potential COVID-19 contact tracing as children present certain symptoms that might be caused by other problems.
Frank referenced a “Decision Aid” flowchart provided by the state that outlines exclusion and return guidelines pertaining to COVID-19 for people in schools, child care facilities and youth camps.
“My biggest concern as we’re moving into allergy season is the number of kids who are going to be going to the nurse’s office with congestion and maybe a sore throat,” Frank said. “According to this, until they would get a test, we’ve got to treat them as if they are COVID positive, which means that these kids have to, according to the chart, go home and quarantine for 10 days at least, and then all their close contacts have to be quarantining also.”
That scenario will happen, Corder said.
“A visit to that person’s clinician and an alternative diagnosis can get them back (to school) sooner,” she said.
Managing allergies well and COVID-19 testing will be key, Corder said.
“We are going to believe if it’s a negative (COVID-19) test,” she said. “If you get that test cooking, you might just have a 48-hour-period time out of school. If you don’t get the test cooking, you will be out for 10 days.”
Making that test happen locally, however, might not be easy.
There are free state-run COVID-19 testing sites across most of Maryland, but none in Allegany County.
“We haven’t been able to have (state supported) ongoing public free access to testing,” Corder said.
While the Allegany County Health Department hosted free COVID-19 testing Wednesday, “it’s a one-of-a-kind thing,” she said.
“We reached out to the state to try to get some extra support for ongoing testing and they said, ‘You look good,’” Corder said.
More local testing for conditions including allergies needs to be available to help rule out COVID-19, she said.
“The underlying thing we need to know is a diagnosis … of the cause of those symptoms,” Corder said.
Mixed messages?
Also on Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan and State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon held a press conference in Caroline County.
The event followed their visit with students and teachers in Denton as they marked the first day of the school year using a hybrid learning model that includes a rotation of in-person and online instruction.
Hogan recently said 16 of Maryland’s 24 public school systems submitted to the state a plan for students to return in the near future to in-person instruction.
A reporter asked Hogan whether he’s given mixed messages to school systems about how and when they should resume in-person instruction.
“We never told anybody they had to get back to school. It is the local school superintendents’ and school boards’ decisions,” Hogan said. “But the state asked all of the school systems to come up with a plan to try to get some kids safely back in the classrooms at some point … and eight of them simply said we’re not gonna bring any kids back for the whole year. We asked them to go back and take another look at that by the end of the first quarter.”
Hogan has talked of those eight jurisdictions, which include Allegany County, multiple times in the past couple weeks.
However, the Maryland State Department of Education confirmed that ACPS submitted its recovery plan before the Aug. 14 due date, Chief Academic Officer Kim Kalbaugh said.
“It’s an outrage that anyone would imply that we have not worked systematically and diligently to put so many logistical details into operation despite receiving (only) general guidance from the MSDE that has … evolved rapidly during the last month, and considering that all Maryland districts were instructed to follow applicable guidelines from the Maryland Department of Health, the local health department and the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) for the safe reopening of in-person instruction,” she said.
Five phases of reopening
Kalbaugh discussed details and potential reopening scenarios to happen in five phases.
Although fully virtual learning began Tuesday, in-person instruction will soon start for students with severe disabilities.
Students without internet connectivity are set to return to schools this month.
And plans are underway for elementary students to be phased in small groups at a time, back to school by Oct. 5.
“Then we will look at phasing in grades six thorough eight, and grades nine through 12 at a later date,” Kalbaugh said.
Parents will have the option to keep their child home for synchronous and asynchronous learning for the first nine weeks of school if the hybrid model can be applied.
“All of these timelines are subject to change based on the key health metrics for Allegany County,” she said.
“Back-to-school is not ideal for anyone this year,” Kalbaugh said. “It’s not ideal for teachers, parents and definitely not our students. Virtual is not ideal, and neither is hybrid. Yet face-to-face in the midst of a pandemic is not ideal at this time either.”
Kalbaugh said she’s proud of ACPS teachers, students and administrators.
“They are taking a terrible situation and trying to make the very best of it,” she said.
Allegany records two deaths
Meanwhile, two more Allegany County residents died from complications of the new coronavirus, health officials said Wednesday.
The deaths, a community member in their 70s and a resident of a nursing home that was not identified in a news release issued by the Allegany County Health Department, bring the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 26. Three of those residents died at facilities outside the county.
Health officials also reported seven new cases of the disease Wednesday, raising the cumulative total to 411. The first county case was reported April 1.
The latest cases involve a male and female in their teens, four women in their 20s and a man in his 50s. They have not required hospitalization.
Also on Wednesday, the Garrett County Health Department reported 66 confirmed total positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths.
And, the Maryland Department of Health reported 113,575 total cases of the disease, which includes 336 new positive test results and nine deaths across the state in the past 24 hours.
In other local school news:
• ACPS Supervisor of Food & Nutrition Todd Lutton said a recent United States Department of Agriculture food waiver, pending available funding, will allow the school system to continue its summer food service operation as it has since the novel coronavirus forced the closure of schools in March. “We did over 1,700 meals today,” he said Tuesday.
• The BOE voted to table appointment of a new member to the school system’s ethics panel.
