FROSTBURG — Bill Mandicott, assistant vice president for Student and Community Involvement at Frostburg State University, was honored with the Outstanding Student Organization Advisor Award at the 2019-2020 FSU Leadership and Engagement Awards virtual celebration.
This award honors the student organization adviser who supports co-curricular endeavors to help “grow” students from scholars to practitioners of leadership.
Mandicott is so passionate about his students that he relentlessly goes above and beyond, committing himself to them and the University as a whole. Being an adviser to any organization is a large commitment that takes a special kind of person. As an adviser to the Student Government Association, he never misses a meeting and ends each meeting by reassuring his students and thanking them for their leadership.
According to his nomination, conversations with him consist of candor, empowerment and substance. Mandicott sets a high standard for student organization advising at FSU. He is a transformational leader, a servant leader and an amazing friend.
For more information about FSU’s Leadership and Engagement Awards, contact the Lane University Center at 301-687-4411 or visit http://involvement.frostburg.edu/LUC/Awards.
