May proves a month full of weather uncertainties

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season came alive a few days ahead of schedule, sending the media into a feeding frenzy with two named storms and now on June 3 we are faced with another threat with Cristobal located in the Gulf of Mexico.
Dealing with the virus for three months, and now this rioting and violence across our country, we are now facing an above average hurricane season. Forecasters with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service are predicting a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season and only a 10% chance of a below-normal season.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through the last day of November. The combination of several climate factors is driving the strong likelihood for above-normal activity in the Atlantic this year.
El Nino Southern Oscillation conditions are expected to either remain neutral or to trend toward La Nina, meaning there will not be an El Nino present to suppress hurricane activity. Also, warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean Sea, coupled with reduced vertical wind shear, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds and an enhanced west African monsoon all increase the likelihood for an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season.
For all the latest updates, you can visit the National Hurricane Center website and get all the official info you may need. With Arthur and Bertha in the books and Cristobal stirring up the Gulf of Mexico, Dolly, Edouard, Fay and Gonzalo will be the next four storms on the list.
Keeping in mind that most vacations may be in peril this year, our friendly forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center are predicting temperatures to be above normal and precipitation below normal for the month of June. The outlook for the next 90 days indicates that both temperatures and precipitation should be above normal.
It’s been a tough spring as we spent days on end hunkered at home to stay safe from the coronavirus. Many of us geared up to go to the market looking as though we belonged on the most wanted list with our faces shielded by masks and hands cloaked in gloves.
I’ve been looking for a glimmer of sunshine amidst the nightly news as they went on and on about the virus. The media skipped over the fact that a few people in the world continued to make a difference to cheer up their fellow man and do something positive in a country bathed in negativity.
While being with my granddaughters, Kylie and Makinle, I noticed they were always busy drawing and writing. Upon further questioning they told me they were making cards for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and general/thinking of you cards for the residents of Allegany Health, Nursing and Rehabilitation, where their Pap Pap, Ernie Combs, is a resident along with their Grandma Betty Thomas.
The girls designed and crafted 260 cards, which were delivered to staff and distributed to the residents. These young ladies have endured a huge amount of grief and sorrow in their young lives and it is certainly refreshing to see them step up and do something nice for the folks at the nursing home who have not had any family visits since March. Way to go girls. As usual, a great job!
May tried our patience with frost, high water, cold periods, temperatures racing past 90 degrees and a month in general laced with uncertainties. On some days, we needed long pants, shirt and a medium coat, and then a couple of days later, we were scurrying around hunting the summer clothes box.
Precipitation was running well below and heavy rain at month’s end helped our numbers but we still were below average in precipitation. Total rainfall for the month totaled 2.77 inches compared to an average of 4.02, so we fell into the minus column by 1.25 inches.
Temperatures were all over the place with a maximum temperature of 91 degrees and the minimum coming in at 30 degrees. The average maximum temperature for the month was 70.1 degrees and the average minimum was 49.3 degrees. Temperatures climbed into the 90s one day, six days saw the 80s, eight days were in the 70s, 10 in the 60s, four days remained in the 50s and two days failed to climb out of the 40s.
Well, its official. Our annual trip to Ocean City is not going to happen this year. Too many concerns over the virus and many other factors have led to our decision to cancel for the safety of everyone involved. My beach time will be spent at Rocky Gap or perhaps Deep Creek Lake State Park. Time to see the goodies that Mountain Maryland has to offer. Until next month, relax and enjoy. I’ll see you in July.
Tim Thomas is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and has been affiliated with the National Weather Service since 1965.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.