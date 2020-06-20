CUMBERLAND — Del. Mike McKay recently announced the 2020 State of Maryland Delegate Scholarship awardees from District 1C. The scholarship is offered by all delegates across the state to their constituents who plan to pursue, or are pursuing, post-secondary education at a two- or four-year Maryland college, university or private career school.
Scholarship winners were chosen by a selection committee appointed by McKay with representatives from across the district who are engaged with youth at school and in the community.
“One of my favorite parts of representing District 1C is awarding scholarships each year,” McKay said. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve had to change how we recognize our scholarship winners, but that does not diminish their accomplishments.”
With end-of-the-year award ceremonies canceled, McKay traveled to schools across the district to congratulate scholarship winners via videos that will be shared on his Facebook page.
The 2020 District 1C Delegate Scholarship winners are:
Brynne Adams, Marisa Aurigemma, Jenna Bennett, Robert G. Bittinger, Alexa Bradburn, Sarah Clites, Tyler Dixon, Riley Dixon, Mariah Dolan, Ryan Dunn, Triston Eirich, Emilee Fierro, Markayia Foster, Tynesha Goetz, Sadie Harve, Ethan Hoppert, Leah Howard, Madison Hull, Cora Keefer, Emily King, Benjamin Koch, Olivia Lee, Ivy Mackereth, Andrew Marin, Lauren Mathews, Lydia Mathews, Reiss Mikula, Briella Moon, Elizabeth Mott, Meghan Murphy, Kayla Norton, Alex Pensinger, Chloe Prejean, Sarah Robertson, Tucker Sensabaugh, Kayla Smith, Rebecca Snyder, Brittany Tressler, Ethan Whitacre and Aisa Wrights.
