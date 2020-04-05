KEYSER, W.Va. — DECA members from around the state of West Virginia who gathered for the state Career Development Conference and Competition included 10 Mineral County Technical Center students.
Junior Elizabeth Layton campaigned to be a state officer to more than 300 attendees and completed a knowledge test and interview as part of the process. She was elected a West Virginia DECA state vice president. She will represent West Virginia and Mineral County Technical Center DECA at many leadership events during the 2020-2021 school year in West Virginia and at various locations throughout the U.S.
Team members made presentations for community giving, career development, financial literacy and community awareness. Each of four groups wrote a paper describing the project that was presented to industry professionals who volunteered to be judges for the event.
Sophomores Jaclyn Yoder and Elisha Taylor placed first with their community giving project. The goal of the event was to raise funds or collect donations for a cause that the students believe in. DECA members and students in the MCTC marketing program made and sold Frankfort and Keyser High School porcelain ornaments. They used the profit from the items to purchase toys to donate to Toys for Tots.
Layton and juniors Zahra Brooks and Mariah Martin placed first in the state with their career development project. The members developed a lesson based around business and marketing vocabulary for eighth graders at Keyser Middle School.
The financial literacy team was comprised of Autumn Heavener and Kathryn Hardy, seniors, and Charity Lark, a freshman. The group taught lessons to a kindergarten and a second grade class at Keyser Primary School.
Seniors Hayden Faulk and Hunter Winkler competed in the community awareness category. The members had third grade Keyser Primary School students write a story and draw an accompanying illustration. The stories are posted along the walking track behind Keyser Primary and Middle schools for a public Pathway to Reading.
