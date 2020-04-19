KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County Schools is adopting a temporary enrollment process for pre-K/Head Start due to COVID-19 concerns. The program serves 4-year-olds and 3-year olds who are Head Start eligible, on IEP, in foster care or receive McKinney Vento services.
Parents should complete the P-Steps application at: https://mineral.preschoolsteps.org.
Email a scan or photo of the following documents to bkesner@k12.wv.us with the word Enrollment in the subject line to ensure that the email goes into the correct folder: child’s birth certificate and Social Security Card, proof of income such as tax return for 2019 or four recent pay stubs, immunizations record and proof of residency.
Copies of documents can also be mailed to Barb Kesner, Mineral County Board of Education, 36 Baker Place, Keyser, WV 26726.
After online application and documents are received, an application packet will be mailed for return to the home school in a self-addressed envelope.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.