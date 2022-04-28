OAKLAND — The Garrett County Bar Association hosted the Garrett County Mock Trial Appreciation Banquet recently at Pizzeria Uno.
Team members from both local high schools, their parents, coaches Brian Price, Northern, and Sara Shaffer, Southern; team advisers, State’s Attorney Lisa Thayer Welch; attorneys Arnold Phillips and Robert Allen; Superintendent of Garrett County Schools Barbara Baker; Judge of the Circuit Court for Garrett County Raymond G. Strubin; Northern High Assistant Principal Michelle Harman; County Commissioners, Larry Tichnell, Jim Hinebaugh and Paul Edwards; Family Magistrate Tracey L. Henline; and Garrett County Bar President Justin Gregory.
A head-to-head competition between the two county high schools was held in Garett County Circuit Court with Henline presiding.
By a margin of only one point, Northern defeated Southern and earned the right to hold the Scales of Justice for the next year.
“Both teams brought their A games. Both teams were passionate and well-prepared,” Henline said.
“To judge these competitions is no easy task. All of Garrett County should be extremely proud of these students, their teamwork and their respective representations of our local high schools.”
Southern Coach Sara Shaffer and her team appeared at the banquet with the Scales of Justice.
n a ceremony presided over by Strubin, the scales were handed over to the victorious Northern team members and Price.
The 2022 Northern High championship team members are Kaitie Allen, Serenity Bunner, Tabitha Carr, Laura Huelskamp, Sara Huelskamp, Sophia Maust, Alexis Meyers, Lydia Miller, Riley O’Neal, Sophia Rankin, Paige Smith and Hailey Wildesen.
The Scales of Justice award was established by Strubin in 2015. Southern won the last sanctioned head-to-head competition in 2019.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no competition was held in 2020.
Because the 2021 competition was held virtually, the teams competed against schools from all over the state, then held their own unofficial, virtual head-to-head competition with volunteer members of the bar association judging the event.
The Garrett County Bar Association has chosen to sponsor an annual banquet and the awarding of the scales to promote legal education in the high schools and provide recognition for the only known cross-county academic competition.
The Bar Association also held a Law Day Courthouse field trip for high school students.
The event was coordinated with the aid of Edwards, director of secondary education for Garrett County Public Schools, and both high school guidance counselors.
