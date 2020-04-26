LAVALE — The following students from Parkside Elementary School earned Principal’s List honors for the third quarter of the school year.
Grade three — Eliza Brauer, Mallorie Bush, Raegan Daley, Austin Gladding, Casen Golliday, Keaden Golliday, Braylen Jackson, Eli Kiddy, Camden Livengood, Kittery MacGray, Jacob Martin, Christopher Miller, Zain Naeem, Oliver Nau, Averianna Pomeroy, Corra Powers, Cameron Ramonat, Aaron Scott, Stella Taylor, Herbert Twitty and Addigan Witmer-Bosley.
Grade four — Carter Bush, Evan Cline, Kadence Benson, Kennedy Furey, Saad Hans, Tenley Judy, Kristina Kucher, Jake MacGray, Ryan Michels, Brady Monahan, Ryleigh Nelson, Alexia Ramonat, Lawson Rando, Taytum Rush and Rylee Shafer.
Grade five — Aoun Alwreikat, Brilynn Beatty, Haley Beckwith, Amara Blocher, Robert Brauer, Ashley Defibaugh, Miley Goss, Megan Hockman, Aubrey Jackson, Kylie Johnson, Carter Knipple, Camryn Koppel, Trenton Lapp, Devyn Neff, Anthony Palumbo, Ayden Shockey, Noah Simmons, Blake Smith, Leighton Thomas, Audrye Wing and Makenna Wolf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.