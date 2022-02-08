KEYSER, W.Va. — West Virginia University Potomac State College President Jennifer Orlikoff recently announced that 164 students earned a place on the president’s list for fall semester. To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours of graded courses with a GPA of 3.7 or higher for the semester.
The following students have met the criteria:
Allegany County:
Krista Barry, Kylie Eckard, Tyler Growden, Lexi Guthrie, Madison Llewellyn, Kelsey O'Neal, Sarah Wharton
Bedford County, Pennsylvania:
Allyson Crowe, Allison Klavuhn, Katelyn Thornton
Grant County:
Rylee Adams, Grant Brill, Jenna Burgess, Marissa Earle, Jacqueline Higginbotham, Owen Kitzmiller, Katie Kuykendall, Adam Nesselrodt, Laura Schroeder, Tiffany Sentman
Hampshire County:
Katie Alderman, Luke Alkire, Joshua Berryman, Dylan Corbin, Mackenzie Corbin, Allison Cowgill, Christopher Cowgill, Deidra Haines, Sharon Hallmark, Cheyenne Hooker, Destiny Hott, Brandon Judy, Harmony Keister, Laurel Keister, Jeffrey Malcolm, Michael McQuaid, Tayla Ours, Alexander Phillips, Michael Quasney, Emily Ratliff, Benjamin Ritz, Alexander Shumaker, Magdalene Slocum, Ryan Stinnette
Hardy County:
Matthew Crislip, Kylie Crites, Elizabeth Dove, Michelle Galindo, Kennedie Hinger, Brooke Ketterman, Alaissa Martinez Toro, Serena Redman, Madison Strawderman, Matthew Weatherholt, Macie Zirk
Mineral County:
Mason Belt, Rachael Brinkman, Ashleigh Burgess, Maria Castiglia, Jade Cordial, Abigail Craddock, Gabrielle Crowell, Alexis Davis, Makenna Douthitt, Olivia Durst, Andrew Everline, Nicholas Farris, Felicia Gano, Nicola Ganoe, Jason Garrard, Alyssa Guthrie, Sabriel Haggerty, Tucker Helminiak, Nathaniel Hines, Adam Iser, Sara Jackson, Allison Jones, Jason Joyce, Andrew King, Seth Leedom, Cody Liller, John Little, Jacob Logsdon, Kristen Logsdon, Richard Long, Emily Mantheiy, Alex Martini, Andrew Mauzy, Zachary McGraw, Shawnna McGuinness, Liam Mckenzie, Daniel Meese, Emily Michaels, Macie Miller, Tanner Minney, Elijah Mitchell, Daniel Owens, Jordan Payne, Trevor Poland, Melissa Reckley, Jordan Rogers, Raechel Sauter, Emma Scarborough, Erin Smith, Fernando Smith, Jennifer Smith, Noah Sprouse, Chase Staggers, Daniel Steedman, Alexis Taylor, Jenna Ujcic, Taylor VanMeter, Nathan Whitacre, Lauren Whiteman
Somerset, Pennsylvania:
Viktorya Floyd
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.